NORTH BEND — Burns took a while to get going, but when the Hilanders did, they ran past Pleasant Hill 50-38 in the Class 3A girls quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Thursday.
The Billies, making their first appearance at the final site in more than a decade, led 12-6 through one period on the strength of 3-pointers by Angeni Yeo and Kaylee Martin, and had their biggest edge at 15-7 early in the second after a shot from long range by Kacie Hoyt.
But Burns finally got going, finishing the half on a 12-2 run, and never trailed in the second half.
“I think we kind of got our nerves out in the beginning,” said Burns star Allie Hueckman.
The Hilanders also had to adjust to what Hueckman referred to as a “junk defense.”
The box-in-one zone focused around her helped the Billies limit Hueckman to just four points in the first two quarters, but she sprung free for 15 more in the second half as Burns eventually pulled away.
“I’ve gotten used to it” Hueckman said of various zones.
Burns coach Brandon McMullen said the Hilanders expected Pleasant Hill to play a man-to-man defense, and that to get them out of the zone required others to make shots.
“The girls really stepped up,” he said. “You’re other kids have got to produce.”
Kara Dobson had seven points in the first half, including a 3-pointer, and Alicyn Hoke had a pair of hoops in the third to boost the Hilanders.
Meanwhile, Hueckman and Kaitlyn Wright were crashing the boards, combining to grab 25 rebounds as Burns had a 46-21 edge overall.
“I thought we were just relentless going after them,” Hueckman said.
McMullen said too often early in the season Burns was on the losing end of the rebounding battle,
“It’s always a point of emphasis we put on our board,” he said. “It’s plagued us so much this season.”
On Thursday, rebounding helped the Hilanders turn the tables against Pleasant Hill.
“We didn’t box out and gave up too many second-chance points,” said Pleasant Hill coach Stacy Paszkiet.
Meanwhile, the Billies also got impatient on offense after their quick start.
“We just stopped executing and doing the things we wanted to do,” she said.
Yeo had 13 points and Martin had 10 for the Bulldogs. They each hit two 3-pointers, as did Hoyt.
Ultimately, Burns made more plays, Paszkiet said.
“I thought we fought hard,” she said. “Hats off to Burns. They got it done.”
The Hilanders now face Sutherlin in the semifinals Friday, hoping to go a step further than last year, when they also reached the semifinals and lost to eventual champion Clatskanie before also coming up short against Salem Academy in the third-place game.
“We’ve just got to be mentally ready and physically ready,” Hueckman said.
Pleasant Hill, meanwhile, will try to beat Vale to reach the trophy round Saturday.
“It’s huge,” Paszkiet said of the chance to earn a trophy.
“We have great leadership in our seniors. I think they are going to be mentally tough.”