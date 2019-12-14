Morgan Baird had another big game and Coquille’s girls basketball team won at St. Mary’s 59-40 on Saturday.
Baird hit six of her seven shots from 3-point range and scored 37 points for the Red Devils. Drew Wilson added eight as Coquille broke open a tight game by outscoring the Crusaders 22-7 in the second quarter.
The Red Devils improved to 5-0. They travel to Oakland on Tuesday and then play in the Jefferson tournament this weekend.
Ryker Rothfus had 16 points for the Crusaders.
HIDDEN VALLEY 55, MARSHFIELD 29: The Mustangs overwhelmed the young Pirates with their defensive pressure and won at home.
“It was exactly what I thought we would see — heavy pressure,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “Full-court man-to-man into a half-court stifling defense.”
Hidden Valley outscored the Pirates 30-10 in the first half on the way to the win. Teryn Powers had 14 points and Kaia Fisher 13 for the Mustangs.
Kaylin Dea had 13 points and Charlie Dea six for Marshfield, which still is seeking its first win, having also lost to South Umpqua and North Marion after graduating all but one of the key rotation players from last season.
“There were times when we had done good things,” Bryant said. “Our measurements are in small increments.
“They played hard. And right now, it’s a matter of trying to get some confidence.”
The Pirates have played three very different teams, and Bryant expects both Hidden Valley and North Marion to reach the state tournament. They get another different type of team Tuesday, when Brookings-Harbor, which placed fourth at last year’s Class 3A state tournament, visits.
“It’s going to be a matter of taking baby steps as we progress,” Bryant said. “What we are really tuning up for is league. We’ve got to make the most of these games that we have so we are somewhat weathered a bit for league.”
PACFIC 43, BUTTE VALLEY 25: The combined Pacific-Powers squad topped the California club in the consolation game at Hosanna Christian’s Holiday Hoops tournament in Klamath Falls.
Trinidy Blanton had 14 points and Nikki Lee seven for the Pirates, who outscored Butte Valley 34-10 over the middle two quarters.
You have free articles remaining.
“We didn’t shoot real well, but we improved defensively as the game went,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
Pacific is 3-2, but has two difficult games coming up next, hosting unbeaten Bandon on Tuesday and facing Coquille in the opening round of the Jefferson tournament on Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS 79, REEDSPORT 23: The Warriors topped Reedsport in the North Douglas Winter Classic.
Nicki Derrick had 19 points and Brooklyn Williams 13 for the Warriors, who improved to 6-0.
Jenna Corcoran and Aubree Rohde had five points each for Reedsport, still seeking its first victory.
Boys Basketball
REEDSPORT 55, NORTH DOUGLAS 45: The Brave finished the game on a 15-0 run in the final half of the fourth quarter to beat the host Warriors.
Tyler Thornton had 15 points, Javier Analco 13, Dallas McGill 12 and Jamison Conger nine for Reedsport, which improved to 6-1.
Conger and McGill combined to go 7-for-7 in the fourth quarter from the foul line and Reedsport was perfect for the game.
Jake Gerrard had 12 points, including three 3-pointers, for North Douglas.
Reedsport is at Yoncalla on Tuesday and hosts Rogue River on Friday.
COQUILLE 75, ST. MARY’S 67: The Red Devils won at home to stay perfect on the season, scoring 42 points in the second half to win after leading just 33-31 at the break.
Ean Smith had 22 points, Jeremy Kistner 17, Cort McKinley 13 and Jace Haagen 11 for Coquille, which has a big road test at 4-1 Oakland on Tuesday.
Tre Forster scored 27 for St. Mary’s.