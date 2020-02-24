Bandon’s girls and Coquille’s boys will have home playoff games to reach the Class 2A state tournament this weekend, but the Coquille girls and Bandon boys will both be on the road despite finishing in the top eight in the final power rankings.
Bandon’s girls are the No. 5 seed and host Faith Bible on Friday at 7 p.m., with a chance to extend their season that included the Sunset Conference title with a trip to the tournament in Pendleton. The Tigers are 24-1, the only loss coming to Class 3A Brookings-Harbor early in the season.
Faith Bible finished third in the Northwest League and is 23-5 overall.
Coquille actually finished with a higher spot in the power rankings, finishing sixth to the Tigers being seventh, but the Red Devils (and No. 5 Portland Christian) got bumped down because of teams that were league champions getting to host in the playoffs.
The Red Devils (22-4) will travel to face No. 12 Vernonia (20-6), which shared the league title in the Northwest League with Portland Christian, but won their seeding game Saturday. The Red Devils and Loggers tip off at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Coquille-Vernonia winner faces the winner between top-ranked Kennedy and Lakeview in the quarterfinals at Pendleton. The Bandon-Faith Bible winner meets either Stanfield or Gervais.
In the Class 2A boys playoffs, Bandon will be on the road despite beating Coquille in the Sunset Conference playoffs Saturday and finishing at No. 8 in the rankings.
The Tigers (19-7) travel to face Eastern Oregon Conference champion Pilot Rock (21-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coquille (22-4), meanwhile, dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 3, but will be at home at 5 p.m. Saturday against Grant Union (15-7).
Sunset Conference champion Toledo (22-3) finished at No. 1 and will host Mannahouse Christian (15-13) on Saturday. Mannahouse Christian beat regular-season champion Columbia Christian in the Northwest League playoffs to earn the league’s No. 2 seed despite finishing in a tie for fourth in the league standings. That also knocked Reedsport out of the playoffs, even though the Brave finished at No. 16 in the power rankings, because Mannahouse Christian was guaranteed a playoff spot despite being No. 19.
Admission for all first-round playoff games is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The Oregon School Activities Association also released the matchups for Class 3A, which will determine which schools come to the Bay Area for the upcoming state tournament jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools.
Defending state champions De La Salle North Catholic and Clatskanie are the top seeds for the boys and girls, respectively.
No school will host both in the girls playoffs Friday and the boys playoffs Saturday, meaning if all the home team wins, 16 different schools would be represented in the state tournament. Several schools have both teams in the playoffs (but not both at home), leaving open the possibility of duplicates.
Friday’s girls matchups include De La Salle North Catholic at Clatskanie, Harrisburg at Yamhill-Carlton, Salem Academy at Brookings-Harbor, Cascade Christian at Willamina, Horizon Christian at Pleasant Hill, Santiam Christian at Burns, Vale at Oregon Episocopal and Portland Adventist at Sutherlin.
Saturday’s boys games include Yamhill-Carlton at De La Salle North Catholic, Oregon Episcopal at Rainier, Sutherlin at Creswell, Nyssa at Amity, Pleasant Hill at Salem Academy, Enterprise at St. Mary’s, Cascade Christian at Umatilla and Warrenton at Dayton.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 41, COQUILLE 39: The Tigers won the third matchup between the two teams, beating the host Red Devils in the Sunset Conference playoffs Saturday.
Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said the Tigers played their best game of the season to date.
“We were patient offensively and the defense did a good job of keeping (Jeremy) Kistner and (Ean) Smith in check,” he said. “I’m proud of the effort the boys put in tonight. They never gave up and trusted each other.”
The game was close all the way, with the Tigers leading by one at the end of each of the first three periods.
Braydon Freitag had 14 points and Coby Smith 12 for the Tigers.
Coquille was led by Jaden Sperling, who hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Ean Smith had 10 points and Kistner eight, but neither scored in the fourth quarter, when the Tigers held on.
Girls Basketball
DAYS CREEK 48, PACIFIC 44: The combined Pacific-Powers squad couldn’t hold onto a lead in the final minutes of the third-place game in the Skyline League tournament and came up just short of the Class 1A playoffs.
“Like a lot of the game, they ended up shooting a lot of free throws,” said Bob Lemerande, the coach of the Cruisin’ Pirates.
The Wolves scored nine of their 13 fourth-quarter points from the line.
Moriah Michaels scored 21 points and Ashtyn Slater 10 for the Wolves, who visit Paisley in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday.
Nikki Lee scored 14 points for the Cruisin’ Pirates and Trinidy Blanton, one of the team’s three players from Powers, added 12.
“Overall, I’m proud of the girls for coming together this season,” Lemerande said. “I’m not sure what will happen next year, but it was fun.”