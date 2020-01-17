Marshfield’s boys basketball team overcame a poor third period to beat host Junction City 59-52 in the Sky-Em League opener for the two teams Friday night.
The Pirates led 34-24 at halftime, but fell behind by seven late in the third before scoring the last four points. They scored the first six in the fourth period and went on to get the road win.
“In the third, we quit doing the good things that got us the lead,” Marshfield coach Marty Stallard said.
They righted the ship in time to win the league opener.
Mason Ainsworth had 20 points and Pierce Davidson 11. Ezra Waterman added eight, all in the fourth quarter, including a big 3-pointer and two hoops off offensive rebounds. Landon Ginn-Forsberg and Dom Montiel added seven points each.
Estafanos Gerdes had 17 points and Court McCabe 12 for the Tigers.
Marshfield has its final nonleague game Saturday, when it plays crosstown rival North Bend in the annual Civil War. The Bulldogs had to postpone their game at Eagle Point on Friday because of the winter weather in Southern Oregon.
COQUILLE 86, GOLD BEACH 47: The Red Devils scored 53 points in the first half to run away from the visiting Panthers and improve to 4-0 in league play.
Ean Smith scored 25 points, Cort McKinley 18 and Jeremy Kistner 14 as the Red Devils had their final tuneup before their first showdown with Toledo on the road Tuesday.
Freshman Gianni Altman scored 23 points and Trenton Storns added 15 for the Panthers.
TOLEDO 71, BANDON 53: The Tigers held the host Boomers below their league average but weren’t able to hand Toledo its first league loss.
Toledo had averaged 93 points in its first three league wins.
“I’m proud of the effort the kids gave,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We hung in until halfway through the third and Toledo went on a run to open it up.”
Conner Marchant had 19 points, Mason McAlpine 17 and Jaxon Rozewski 16 for the Boomers.
Coby Smith and Cooper Lang had 18 each for Bandon, which had its first league loss and visits Gold Beach on Tuesday in its fourth of six straight road games.
REEDSPORT 73, WALDPORT 56: The Brave won their second in a row after opening with losses to the league’s top three teams, building a 16-point halftime lead.
Tyler Thornton had 18 points and Dallas McGill and Javier Analco 15 each. Shane Saxon had a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 11.
Zak Holsey had 31 points for Waldport.
Girls Basketball
JUNCTION CITY 44, MARSHFIELD 28: The Pirates fell behind 10-0 early and saw the host Tigers pull away the final three quarters in the teams’ Sky-Em League opener.
Marshfield rallied to pull within 10-8 at the end of the first period, but couldn’t keep up from there.
“We had too many turnovers that led to too many JC baskets,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “And to their credit, they shot the ball well.”
Cienna Hartle had 21 points for Junction City. Kate Miles led Marshfield with 11 points, while sisters Charlie and Kaylin Dea added seven and six, respectively.
The Pirates visit North Bend on Saturday before returning to league play Tuesday at home against Cottage Grove.
COQUILLE 66, GOLD BEACH 10: The Red Devils ramped up the defense to stay perfect in Sunset Conference play.
“The defense is starting to figure it out and is improved,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said.
Morgan Baird had 18 points, Hailey Combie 10 and Saige Gallino and Mia Ruiz eight each for the Red Devils in the win.
Kailina Hamilton had half of the points for Gold Beach, which fell to 2-2 in league.
BANDON 48, TOLEDO 29: The Tigers kept pace with Coquille at 4-0 in the league standings, outscoring the Boomers 30-11 in the middle two quarters to win on the road.
Traylyn Arana had 22 points and Kennedy Turner 14 for Bandon.
Mahala Fisher had 13 for Toledo, which suffered its first league loss.
WALDPORT 49, REEDSPORT 23: The Irish pulled away from the host Brave by outscoring Reedsport 15-3 in the third period on the way to the win.
Chas Walch had 11 points and Hadley McSharry and Kyra Pickner 10 each for Waldport.
Ilene Glover and Jordan Stanley scored seven points each for the Brave, still seeking their first win of the season.
PACIFIC 48, GLENDALE 15: The combined Pacific-Powers squad held visiting Glendale to four first-half points to win their Skyline League game.
Trinidy Blanton had 11 points to lead the Cruisin’ Pirates, while Natalie Vincent scored eight and Leah Sanders and Lauren Stallard seven each.
Brandi Skeen had seven for Glendale.