Coquille’s boys overwhelmed Illinois Valley 85-47 to reach the championship game of their home Winter Lake Classic on Friday.
The Red Devils will face Sheridan, which beat Reedsport 67-50, in the championship game.
Coquille jumped out to a 29-9 lead through one quarter against Illinois Valley and outscored the Cougars 24-8 in the third quarter.
Ean Smith had 26 points, Cort McKinley 16, Jeremy Kistner 15 and Jaden Sperling 10 in the win.
Stars Saavedra had 17 and Noah Herrera 13 for Illinois Valley, which faces Reedsport in the consolation game.
SHERIDAN 67, REEDSPORT 50: The Spartans got 23 points for DeEldon Paulk and handed the Brave their first loss of the young season.
Wyatt Schultz had 12 points for Sheridan, which outscored Reedsport in every quarter.
Javier Analco had 17 points, Jamison Conger 13 and Tyler Thornton 11 for Reedsport.
SANTIAM 67, MYRTLE POINT 45: The Wolverines topped the Bobcats in the opening round of the Silver Cross tournament at East Linn Christian on Friday.
Colin Thurston had 17 points and Chaz Storm 16 for Santiam, which built a 23-10 first-quarter lead, only to see the Bobcats pull within eight at halftime. Santiam pulled away by outscoring the Bobcats 36-20 in the second half.
Carsen Bradford had 15 points and Luke Nicholson 12 for Myrtle Point, which will face the home team in the consolation game Saturday. Portland Christian edged East Linn Christian 53-49.
Girls Basketball
COQUILLE 80, ILLINOIS VALLEY 40: The Red Devils rolled into the championship game of the Winter Lake Classic by doubling up the Cougars.
Morgan Baird hit a trio of 3-pointers on the way to 29 points for the Red Devils. Saige Gallino had 12, Hailey Combie 11 and Drew Wilson eight.
Alyvia Miller had nine points and Alexis Gomez eight for the Cougars.
Coquille will face Sheridan, which beat Reedsport, in the championship game.
SHERIDAN 51, REEDSPORT 39: The Brave stayed with the Spartans through the first half, but Sheridan surged ahead by outscoring Reedpsort 18-6 in the third quarter.
Haley Ayala had 16 points and Kylee McKereghan added nine for Sheridan.
Jenna Corcoran had 14 points and Ilene Glover and Makenzie Seeley scored eight each for Reedsport.
SANTIAM 50, MYRTLE POINT 12: The Bobcats struggled to make baskets from the field and the line in their loss to the Wolverines in the Silver Cross Tournament.
McKenzie Dodge had 13 points and Maddie Forste 11 for Santiam. Kayla Wheeler had a team-best three for Myrtle Point, which was just 8-for-28 at the foul line and made just two field goals.
Myrtle Point plays East Linn Christian, a 59-15 loser to Portland Christian, in the consolation game.