The Coquille boys basketball team got a big road win in a notoriously tough gymnasium Tuesday, overcoming a slow start to beat Oakland 54-37 and stay perfect on the season.
The Red Devils trailed the Oakers 19-14 through one quarter, but turned on the defense, limiting Oakland to just five points in each of the next two quarters. Coquille, meanwhile, had 19 points in the second and 15 in the third to open a huge lead on the way to the win.
Ean Smith had 18 points and Jeremy Kistner 17 for the Red Devils, who entered the contest ranked eighth in the Class 2A coaches poll. Oakland, which was ranked sixth this week, was led by nine points each from Corbin Picknell and Noah Strempel.
The Red Devils, now 6-0, head to Jefferson on Friday, where they face traditional Class 3A power Horizon Christian of Tualatin.
REEDSPORT 54, YONCALLA 41: The Brave beat the host Eagles for their sixth win in a row.
Javier Analco had 21 points, Dallas McGill 12 and Jacob Chaney nine for Reedsport, which improved to 7-1 overall heading into a home game Friday against Rogue River.
Trace Graham had 16 points to lead Yoncalla.
Girls Basketball
COQUILLE 53, OAKLAND 20: The Red Devils limited the Oakers to six or fewer points in every quarter while improving to 6-0 on the season.
Morgan Baird had 26 points for Coquille and Saige Gallino added eight. Both hit two 3-pointers in the win.
Fontelle Witten had eight points for the Oakers.
Coquille travels to Jefferson on Friday to face another South Coast squad, the combined Pacific-Powers team, on the first day of the Jefferson tournament.
BANDON 50, PACIFIC 33: The Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season to Brookings-Harbor on Friday to beat the host Pirates with a strong second half.
Pacific took a 22-21 lead into the locker room, but Bandon limited the Pirates to just 11 second half points.
“Both teams played hard and physical,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said, adding that he was proud of his squad for finishing strong in the second half.
Traylyn Arana had 18 points, Ashley Strain 12 and Kennedy Turner nine for Bandon. Sierra White had 13 points and Natalie Vincent eight for Pacific.
Bandon (4-1) has a big road trip this weekend to face Lost River on Friday and Bonanza on Saturday. Lost River is 4-1 on the season after topping Class 3A Cascade Christian 54-30 on Tuesday. Pacific fell to 3-3.
YONCALLA 46, REEDSPORT 17: The Eagles kept Reedsport winless on the season, building a 19-11 halftime lead and then holding the Brave to one point in the third.
Kaleigh Soto had 15 points and Ashley Powers 10 for Yoncalla. Cheyenne McCart led Reedsport with six and Jenna Corcoran added five.