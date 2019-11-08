BANKS — Marshfield was great early and late against top-ranked Banks on Friday in the Class 4A football playoffs, but the Braves dominated the middle two quarters and eliminated the Pirates 28-22.
It was the second straight year Marshfield’s season ended against Banks, which keeps alive its hopes of repeating as state champions.
Still, after Marshfield graduated a ton of players from that team and only returned a few starters, the season was a success.
“A lot of people thought we would only win three games,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I was proud of the kids for stepping up to the challenge.”
Marshfield scored on its first two possessions, a 24-yard field goal by Arturo Ledesma and a 16-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play from Dom Montiel to Ezra Waterman. The extra point was off the mark after the touchdown, but Marshfield led 9-0 through one quarter.
Unfortunately, the Banks offense came to life after that.
Quarterback Tanner Shook found Jacob Slifka for a 28-yard touchdown four plays into the second quarter to get the Braves on the board and they quickly forced a Marshfield punt. And only four plays later, Banks was in the end zone again on a 12-yard run by Martial Stegemeier.
After a Marshfield fumble, Shook and Slifka connected for an 18-yard score.
The Pirates quickly drove into Banks territory, with Montiel hitting Pierce Davidson for one first down and Tandy Martin for two more, but the drive stalled and the teams went to the locker room with Banks leading 21-9.
When Banks opened the second half with a drive that took up more than seven minutes and ended with a 24-yard pass from Shook to Jarred Evans, Marshfield trailed 28-9.
But then the Pirates came back to life.
First a drive ended with a touchdown pass from Montiel to DJ Daugherty and then the Pirates forced a quick punt.
The Pirates fumbled, but got another stop, and this time scored on a run by Josiah Niblett with 3:06 to go.
But Banks got a first down and with Marshfield short on timeouts, the Pirates didn’t get the ball back until less than a minute remained in the game and they ran out of time.
“We played pretty good at times,” Lemmons said. “There was a lot of similar elements to the Marist game. We gave up big chunk plays, passing over the top.”
He added the turnovers were huge.
“The whole night, we moved the ball,” he said. “We had a couple real costly drive-killing penalties. We couldn’t catch a break.
“Every time they fumbled it, they got it. We were close, we just couldn’t get them.”
Marshfield scored the most points of any team against Banks so far this season. The Braves held seven of their first nine opponents to single scores.
“I don’t think a lot of people have scored over 12 points on Banks all year,” Lemmon said. “It never feels good losing, but I’m proud of them.”
The game ended a season of great growth for Marshfield, which opened with losses to North Bend and Gladstone and didn’t lose again until a close setback against Marist Catholic in the regular-season finale.
Marshfield graduates a big group, but also returns sophomores Montiel, Waterman, Davidson and Daugherty as well as Noah Niblett, a junior.
Banks, meanwhile, will face Cascade or Baker in the quarterfinals. Those teams meet Saturday in Turner.