Bandon’s girls rolled into the final of the Oakland Holiday Tournament with a 38-29 win over Glide on Friday.
Traylyn Arana had 26 of Bandon’s points, but the rest of the Tigers largely struggled to score. Ashley Strain and Sterling Williams added five points each.
“We didn’t shoot well for multiple stretches today and Glide hit some tough shots,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
Fortunately for the Tigers, their defense was strong as Bandon held a fifth opponent under 30 points, while improving to 7-1.
“You’ve got to lock in defensively if you are struggling to score,” Sammons said.
“We have a lot to clean up, but we found a way to pull it out. I’m proud of the girls for that.”
Emily Michel led the Wildcats with 16 points.
Bandon faces host Oakland for the title Saturday.
“A few days off over Christmas is always rough, but we are excited to get back into the swing of things.”
OAKLAND 39, MYRTLE POINT 19: The Oakers held the Bobcats to two points in both the second and third periods to reach the championship game.
Fontelle Witten had 13 points for the Oakers.
Nikki Leep led the Bobcats with six points.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 40, GLIDE 36, OT: The Tigers advanced to face host Oakland in the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament, outscoring the Wildcats 7-3 in the extra session.
Hunter Angove had 13 points and Coby Smith had 12 and both hit two big free throws in overtime to help the Tigers prevail.
Caleb Alexander and Garrett Tischner had eight points each for Glide.
OAKLAND 67, MYRTLE POINT 56: The Oakers built a 55-34 lead through three quarters to advance to the championship game.
Colton Brownson had 24 points and Tristan Mask added 17 as the two combined for five 3-pointers for Oakland. Luke Nicholson had 20 points and Gabe Swan 16 for the Bobcats.