PILOT ROCK — The Bandon boys basketball team earned a trip to the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday night with a 58-48 win at Pilot Rock.
“On to Pendleton,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said after the game.
Pilot Rock is close to Pendleton, and the Tigers will head back that direction in a few short days.
The Tigers will face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center on Thursday when they meet top-ranked Toledo, the Sunset Conference champions, at 1:30 p.m.
Bandon led nearly all the way after opening a 19-12 edge in the first period, and stymied the Rockets with their tough defense.
“Our zone was too much to handle for them and they didn’t get easy buckets inside,” Quattrocchi said.
He praised the work of all eight players who saw time on the court.
“The bench was huge offensively, and most of all defensively,” he said.
Braydon Freitag had 27 points to lead the Tigers, while Sean White had nine and Coby Smith eight.
Braydon Freitag made four 3-pointers and White and Smith added two each, with Will Freitag adding another.
“I was proud of how tough Coby played defensively,” Quattrocchi said, adding that the Tigers kept their poise the entire game.
“We bent but never broke,” the coach said.
Jimmy Jones had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Tanner Corwin added two more 3-pointers and 14 total points for the Rockets.
“(Jones) is a good player and kept them in the game,” Quattrocchi said, adding that the entire Pilot Rock squad battled.
“I see why Pilot Rock finished first in their league,” he said. “(They are a) scrappy and quick group of kids.”
Bandon now prepares to face Toledo for the third time. The Tigers were able to slow the Boomers in their two league meetings, though not overcome Toledo.
The winner of their quarterfinal matchup meets either Knappa or Oakland, who meet at 3:15 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, Coquille meets Columbia Christian at 6:30 p.m. and Western Christian faces Santiam at 8:15 p.m.
Bandon's girls also are in the tournament, facing Gervais at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton High School, following Coquille and top-ranked Kennedy, who square off at 1:30.