Marshfield’s soccer season ended Saturday, when the Pirates fell to Baker 5-1 in the Class 4A boys play-in round.
“We went down early to a team that puts a lot of emphasis on defending,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said. “We struggled to get out of the early hole.”
The Pirates trailed 3-0 at halftime, but got a penalty kick for a goal by Pedro Casas.
“The guys came out in the second half and fought hard,” Jones said. “We had some injuries that limited us a bit. We got a goal back, but they were stout defensively.”
Baker advanced to the Class 4A playoff bracket and a match Wednesday at top-ranked Marist Catholic.
The loss ended a good season for Marshfield.
“It was tough to see this one end,” Jones said. “The seniors took Marshfield to the postseason three straight seasons and set a standard for the younger guys to follow.
“Our underclassmen put everything they had into the season and I look forward to seeing what they can do with another year of preparation. It is always tough to have a season end. We were not ready for it to end, but that’s futbol.”
With Marshfield’s loss, the only South Coast school still playing soccer is Brookings-Harbor.
The Bruins’ boys will open the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs at home against Western Christian on Wednesday, while Brookings-Harbor’s girls open at home Tuesday against Blanchet Catholic.