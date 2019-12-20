COOS BAY — While Astoria was applying its full-court pressure Friday night, the Fishermen outscored Marshfield 40-13 in the first half of their girls semifinal at the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Still, Astoria’s Hailey O’brien said, the Fishermen could be better.
“I felt like we could have talked more on defense,” the senior team leader said. “And we had a few unnecessary turnovers.”
The Fishermen were plenty good to dominate the host Pirates, eventually winning 60-22 to set up a matchup with Philomath in a battle between two of the top Class 4A programs in Saturday’s championship game.
“We’re excited,” O’brien said of the chance to face the Warriors, who are ranked first in the most recent coaches poll (Astoria is No. 2).
Friday’s game was close for most of the first period. Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea banked in a 3-pointer the first time the Pirates got the ball across half court against Astoria’s press and Marshfield only trailed 10-8 after a basket by Kate Miles later in the period.
But then Astoria went on a 21-2 run that lasted until midway through the second and the game was never close again.
Astoria’s press forced 28 first-half turnovers, most either by just taking the ball away from the Pirates or anticipating Marshfield’s downcourt passes.
“We jump passes,” O’brien said of Astoria’s pressing mentality. She had three steals in the first half and so did teammates Halle Helmersen and Kelsey Fausett. Julia Norris had five and the Fishermen had 20 as a team before halftime.
That, and the fact that Marshfield didn’t have an offensive rebound in the first half, led to Astoria getting up 30 more shots in the opening two periods.
The starters for both teams got a lot of the second half off as they prepared for games Saturday — Marshfield will face Sky-Em League rival Junction City for third place.
O’brien led all scorers with 18 points. Brooklyn Henkwitz added 11 and Mollie Matthews 10 for Astoria. Kajsa Jackson had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Dea led Marshfield with seven points and Miles added six.
The Pirates were already looking ahead after the game.
“We were talking about how we need to put this game behind us,” Charlie Dea said. “We can win tomorrow. We can get third place.”
Charlie Dea had four steals of her own and was hustling all over the court for the Pirates.
“I’m happy with how we communicated on defense,” she said. “I thought we did good.”
Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said his team, at times, was good in the press break against Astoria while adjusting to a fourth different style of press played by a top opponent already this season.
“I told the girls, we’re making small bits of progress,” he said. “It’s going to pay off when we get further down the road.”
Bryant also said he likes how his team keeps battling and doesn’t get down when making mistakes or facing big deficits.
“I give them a lot of credit for working hard and knowing it will pay off down the road,” he said.
Astoria, meanwhile, is trying to achieve lofty goals with a veteran roster, one that remembers losing to the Pirates by a similar margin in the championship game of the same tournament last winter.
“We wanted to get payback,” O’brien said.
The team’s warm-up jerseys include the words “Unfinished business,” a motto for the squad.
“Last year, we didn’t go as far as we wanted,” she said. “We wanted to go to the (state) tournament.”
The Fishermen hope this tournament is a springboard for that goal.