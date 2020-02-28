BANDON — The number of the day was 30.
It had been 30 years since the Bandon girls last won a postseason basketball game and on Friday night at home the Tigers updated the record books as Traylyn Arana led the way with 30 points in a 56-43 playoff win over Faith Bible.
“It’s exciting. We’re through the roof,” said Arana after scoring a career high. “It’s big for me because I’ve never really been on a winning team so it’s like wow, it’s here. Reality, we did it.”
The win sends the 25-1 Tigers, now on a 22-game win streak, to Pendleton for the Class 2A Girls state tournament. The No. 5 seeded Bandon will play No. 4 Gervais on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. (the Cougars beat Stanfield 58-35).
The Tigers never trailed on Friday night, but Faith Bible opened the second half with a bucket to make it a one-point game. Bandon’s Naomi Martin hit a 3-pointer before Arana took over in the quarter, scoring the next 11 Bandon points as the Tigers went on a 14-2 run.
“I had to tell myself that I’ve got to be aggressive in this game because it’s do or die,” said Arana. After an impassioned halftime talk, she was ready to roll from the start of the third period. “I think it’s more the coaches were like, 'So we’ve got to pick it up this third quarter. We’ve got to come out there and play,' and I was like, alright. I’ve got to pick it up. I guess it just happened.”
Throughout the quarter Bandon’s offense was, primarily, get the ball to Arana who was sprinting down the floor in transition.
“You just throw the ball and she was there. ... She never stopped running,” said Bandon’s Eduara Reolon of her teammate. “Anyone gets a rebound and she runs. And we get the rebound and throw and she’s there and she’s going to make it.”
Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons saw what he has all season from his senior.
“In tough games she just steps up. Traylyn is such a competitor and she has that mentality. They were going to have to do a lot to take that away from her and I was really proud of her,” he said.
With Arana setting the team up on offense, it was Bandon’s second-half defense that was giving the Falcons fits. After a 10-for-23 shooting performance in the first half, Faith Bible went 4-for-25 from the field in the second half.
Faith Bible averaged 55 points per game this season and scored the second most points this season in the Class 2A.
“In the second half they came out and just locked in defensively,” said Sammons. “They’re tough, so I was really proud of the way we battled defensively and just stepped up when we really needed to.”
Arana scored eight of Bandon’s 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers were able to close the game from the free throw line. Arana finished 10-of-12 from the stripe while the team was 17-of-23 on the night.
Despite any late leads, Sammons remained intensely coaching until the end.
“I know. I’ve got to relax, too. I told the girls thanks for when I get too intense for having my back and calming me down,” said Sammons. “I wanted it so bad for them and I know how good of a team Faith Bible is and how well they can shoot the ball.”
The Falcons showed that shooting in the first half when they patched together a 15-4 scoring stretch from the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter to make it a 23-22 game. Bandon went one-of-16 from the field in the period but relied on the foul line to keep the lead at the half.
In the first quarter, the Tigers started fast, including an 11-0 run that put the team up 17-5. In that stretch Kennedy Turner had six points for Bandon. Turner finished with 10 points while Reolon had 11 for the Tigers, as five players scored for Bandon in the game. Martin had three points and Ashley Strain had two for the Tigers.
Faith Bible’s leading scorer was Taylor Masterson who had 16 points.
And now, after a stretch of seasons with single-digit win totals, the Tigers are headed to the quarterfinals.
“We’re so happy, I don’t know, I’m about to go in tears. We were just so nervous and we wanted that so bad, like so bad. We wanted it all, I’m going to cry,” said Reolon. “We’re doing so much extra practice and not because Sammons asked us because the girls want (to) and we want this so bad.”
Before the Tigers begin to game plan for Pendleton, Sammons is hoping his team is able to savor the moment.
“They’re excited. This was the big one. Obviously we’re going to go there and compete and do the best we can but we got there. It’s so awesome,” he said. “I hope they truly enjoy it.”
The Bandon girls plan to leave on Tuesday at noon for Pendleton. The girls will get a taste of what the eight-hour drive is like on Saturday as the Tigers plan to leave at 6 a.m. to drive to Pilot Rock to support the Bandon boys in a playoff game at 7 p.m.
Thursday's game against Gervais is scheduled to tip at 3:15 p.m., just after Coquille meets top-ranked Kennedy. The Red Devils beat Vernonia in overtime 55-51.