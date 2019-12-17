COOS BAY — For the 17th year in a row, high school basketball teams are flocking to Coos Bay for the annual Les Schwab and First Community Bank South Coast Basketball Tournament.
This year Marshfield is hosting the boys and girls teams from North Bend, Philomath, North Valley, Junction City, Crook County and Sisters. The La Salle Prep boys are back to defend their title and Astoria is the eighth girls team. Tournament play begins on Thursday with games being played at both Marshfield High School and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Four of the boys teams come in with winning records and two of the girls squads are unbeaten.
On the boys’ side of the bracket, the top-ranked team based off of the most recent coaches’ poll, is Philomath, ranked at No. 7 in Class 4A. Philomath (3-1) opens against North Valley (4-1) at SWOCC at 5:30 p.m. Following that game will be Crook County (3-2) against La Salle Prep (1-3) at 8:30.
Playing at Marshfield High School at 5:30 p.m. will be North Bend (1-2), coming off back-to-back losses, against Junction City (4-2). Wrapping up the night will be the host Pirates (1-2) against Sisters (2-2) at 8:30.
It’s a battle of top 4A teams in the girls bracket as top-ranked Philomath and second ranked Astoria, according to the coaches poll, have the chance at meeting in Saturday’s championship. But to get there Philomath (4-0) starts on Friday against North Valley (1-4) at SWOCC at 4 p.m. Astoria (4-0) takes on Crook County (1-3) at SWOCC at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
North Bend (0-3) faces Junction City (2-3) at 4 p.m. at Marshfield. The defending champion Pirates (0-4) play at Marshfield against Sisters (1-3) at 7 p.m.
As with past years, the tournament also includes a 3-point shootout for both the boys and girls. Each team has two shooters in the competition, with the competition starting with Thursday's games and concluding Friday night.
Friday’s action, which will have all eight games at Marshfield High School, begins with the boys consolation bracket at 8:30 a.m. Games are set to start every hour and 45 minutes until the final game tips at 8:45 p.m.
Games will run from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. The girls championship game is at 4 p.m. at Marshfield and will be followed by the boys championship at 5:45 p.m. After the final game, tournament all-stars and an MVP will be named. Additionally, the first and second place teams will receive awards.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Passes for all three days are available for $15 for adults and $10 for students.