Cross Country

The future of girls cross country on the South Coast appears bright, especially after a trio of girls from Coquille and North Bend posted three of the five fastest times ever recorded on the district course at Tugman State Park in Lakeside.

Coquille seventh-grader Ella Henthorn competed an unbeaten season, winning the 3,000-meter race in 11 minutes and 35 seconds. She was closely followed by North Bend seventh-grader Addison Horning (11:45) and North Bend eighth-grader Bryleigh Mead (11:46).

