Marley Petrey won the girls race to lead Harbor Lights of Bandon to the middle school team title in the Bandon Fugate Farms XC Challenge last week at the Fugate cranberry farm south of town.
Petrey finished the 3,000-meter course in 12 minutes and 15 seconds, a little more than half minute ahead of the runner-up, teammate Lilly Iverson (12:47).
The first five finishers all were seventh-graders, with Petrey and Iverson followed by Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix (13:05) and Mallory Edd (13:19) and Emma Roper-Cockerham of Harbor Lights (13:23).
Harbor Lights finished with 29 points to edge Marshfield, which had 32. Glide had the only other complete team, while Driftwood and Myrtle Point also competed.
Marshfield won the boys race, led by individual champion Elijah Cellura, who finished in 11:17. He was followed by a pair of Harbor Lights runners: Tyler Senn (11:24) and Noah Brown (11:28). Myrtle Point’s Eli Nicholson (11:35) and Marshfield’s Chase Johnston (11:53) rounded out the top five.
Marshfield had 25 points and Glide and Harbor Lights both had 50, with Glide taking second by virtue of having a faster sixth runner.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Harbor Lights 29, Marshfield 32, Glide 69, Myrtle Point inc, Driftwood inc.
Individual Results (3,000 Meters): 1. Marley Petrey, HL, 12:15; 2. Lilly Iverson, HL, 12:47; 3. Riley Mullanix, Mar, 13:05; 4. Mallory Edd, Mar, 13:19; 5. Emma Roper-Cockerham, HL, 13:23; 6. Clara Baker, MP, 13:54; 7. Bekah Nicholson, MP, 14:02; 8. Mia Johnson, Dri, 14:26; 9. Charity Johnston, Mar, 14:42; 10. Isabel Ashton, Mar, 14:57; 11. Molly Kercher, Gli, 15:05; 12. Jada Ryder, Dri, 15:05; 13. Aubrey Groth, Gli, 15:13; 14. Addison Stallard, HL, 15:17; 15. Safaa Dimitruk, HL, 15:19; 16. Mara Elgin, Mar, 15:31; 17. Natalie Yost, Mar, 15:52; 18. Jordyn Llewellyn, HL, 16:25; 19. Trella McBroom, Mar, 17:06; 20. Ani Baker, MP, 18:50; 21. Alivia Hill, Gli, 18:53; 22. Heaven Hudson, Gli, 20:00; 24. Maya Tulles, HL, 20:05; 25. Addison Bennett, Mar, 21:10; 26. Paiton Stein, MP, 22:46; 27. Allyson Beltran, Mar, 22:56; 28. Ayla Boesen, Mar, 22:46; 29. Serenity Swift, Gli, 30:46; 30. Azzy Beardsly, Gli, 30:57.
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 25, Glide 50, Harbor Lights 50, Myrtle Point inc, Driftwood inc.
Individual Results (3,000 Meters): Elijah Cellura, Mar, 11:17; 2. Tyler Senn, HL, 11:24; 3. Noah Brown, HL, 11:38; 4. Eli Nicholson, MP, 11;35; 5. Chase Johnston, Mar, 11:53; 6. Jaxson Stovall, Mar, 12:23; 7. Cooper Peach, Mar, 12:27; 8. Josiah Long, Gli, 12:35; 9. Dylan Stanley, Gli, 12:37; 10. Chandler Wyatt, Mar, 13:02; 11. Landon Allen, Gli, 13:08; 12. Ryan Weaver, Gli, 13:09; 13. Trask Wehner, HL, 13:17; 14. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 13:21; 15. Noah Eichenbusch, Gli, 13:25; 16. Jonah Brown, HL, 13:41; 17. Brayden Powell, Gli, 13:42; 18. Logan Bradford, Dri, 14:45; 19. Drake Vincent, MP, 15:11; 20. Skylar Reeves, Dri, 15:17; 21. Dexter Allison, Gli, 15:17; 22. Eli Vineyard, HL, 15:17; 23. Louis Rinnert, Gli, 15:28; 24. Chris Rivera, Gli, 15:36; 25. Ben Atkin, Gli, 15:41; 26. Noah Schwennigeer, HL, 15:47; 27. Peter Sheppard, Gli, 15:49; 28. Elijah Vineyard, HL, 16:16; 29. Elijah Goodson, Mar, 16:33; 30. Nathaniel Kinney, Mar, 16:55; 31. Truth Vineyard, HL, 17:19; 32. Hunter Dutton, Gli, 17:47; 33. Huckleberry Mauro, Dri, 18:37; 34. Ayden Mello, Gli, 19:57; 35. Jeremiah Klienschmidt, Gli, 20:15; 36. Jonah Lewis, Dri, 21:58; 37. Douglas Sheppard, Gli, 22:14; 38. Nikolas Burt, MP, 23:50.