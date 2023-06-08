catching slough hunter

Hunter Hutton was the overall winner of the South Coast Half Marathon in 2021.

 Photo by Tom Hutton

Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic and the South Coast Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 10, with varied starting times.

The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. for walkers and 8 a.m. for runners. The 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs of the Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic start at 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters