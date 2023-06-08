Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic and the South Coast Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 10, with varied starting times.
The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. for walkers and 8 a.m. for runners. The 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs of the Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic start at 9 a.m.
All the runs start on Catching Slough Road near the Coos River Highway and are on flat courses. Aid stations will be provided for the longer runs.
The entry fees for all the races are $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $20 for non-members who sign up in advance and increase by $10 for people who wait until race day to sign up. Students run for $5.
For more information on the event or other upcoming South Coast Running Club races or to sign up to be a member of the club, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.