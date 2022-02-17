Gymnastics Plus will host its annual winter tournament, Tumble by the Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The event starts with gymnasts in levels 2 and 3 competing in the morning. Those athletes will have their warm-up starting at 10 a.m. and their march in for the competition at 10:30. The afternoon features gymasts in levels 4 and 5, the optionals levels 6 through 8 and the beginners excel gold level. They will have warm-ups starting at 1 p.m., with the march in at 1:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome, with a suggested donation to get in the door.
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Four members of the team traveled to a pair of meets over the past two months to start the winter season.
Aliyah White finished second in the all-around for the Level 8 Senior division in the Jump Start 2021 meet in December with a score of 34.250. She was third on the balance beam (8.90) and sixth on the vault (8.500), uneven parallel bars (7.900) and floor exercise (8.950).
In the same division, Ali Kirby was ninth in the all-around (32.675) and was third on the floor (9.100), ninth on the vault (8.450), 11th on the beam (8.200) and 12th on the bars (6.875). And Kianna Thomas was 11th in the all-around (32.075), including tying White for sixth on the vault (8.500) and finishing eighth on bars (7.325), 12th on beam (8.150) and 16th on floor (8.100).
Ava Gauthier was eighth in the all-around for Level 7 (32.500) including third on beam (8.850), ninth on floor (8.850), 10th on vault (8.300) and 11th on bars (6.500).
The same four gymnasts also competed in the Dream in Gold meet in January.
White again was second in the all-around for the Level 8 senior division with a score of 35.175. She won the floor exercise (9.300), was second on the bars (8.925), third on the beam (9.000) and sixth on the vault (8.050).
Thomas was sixth in the all-around (33.400) including placing third on vault (8.550), fifth on bars (7.900) and floor (9.000) and ninth on beam (7.950). Kirby was seventh in all-around (32.900) including second on floor (9.250), fourth on vault (8.400), seventh on beam (8.450) and ninth on bars (6.800).
Gauthier won the beam (8.750) and was seventh all-around (30.875) in Level 7. She also was seventh on floor (8.675) and 11th on vault (7.550) and bars (5.900).