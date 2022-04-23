A number of girls from Gymnastics Plus had high finishes in the team’s home meet earlier this year and at other recent events around the state.
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and had more than 25 girls compete in the Tumble By the Bay meet in February.
In Level 3 Group A, Henley Reeves, Ava Skeen and Kaiyan Carter had the top three spots in the all-around and all three won at least one of the four events — the vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
In Level 3 Group B, Lyla Davidson won the all-around, with Palyn Miller second. They each won two of the events and Lilly Stuhlmiller had a third-place finish.
In level 3 Group C, Elsa Villers and Sarah Daboling each won an event and Daboling was second in the all-around.
In Level 4 Group B, Iona Speidel won two events and was second in the all-around and Ailey Barich was second in two events.
In Level 4 Group C, Kayleigh Sampson won two events and the all-around and Olivia Washburn also won an event.
Shannon Young won three events and the all-around in Level 5 and Annabelle VanHoof and Ava Gauthier were the only entrants and had high scores in Level 6 and Level 7, respectably.
Aliyah White won the all-around for Level 8 and Ali Kirby won three of the four events, with Kianna Thomas also posting good marks and finishing second in two events and the all-around.
Several team members also competed in the Emerald Team Challenge, with Speidel and Young winning events and Sampson and Barich posting at least one top-three finish against larger fields of gymnasts.
Reeves, Carter, Davidson and Speidel also won events in the Adventure with AE meet.
Results for those various competitions are included below.
Gymnastics Plus results
Tumble by the Bay
Feb. 19
Level 3 Group A
Vault: 1. Henley Reeves, 9.550; 2. Kaiyan Carter, 9.425; 3. Ava Skeen, 9.150; 4. Keira Betttencourt, 9.050; 6. Cali Ouellette, 8.900; 8. Karli Celoni, 8.550; 9. Katelyn Hamilton, 8.450; 10. Kaylee Thomas, 8.250.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Carter, 9.300; 2. Reeves, 9.100; 3. Skeen, 9.000; 4. Bettencourt, 8.400; 5. Thomas, 8.200; 8. Ouellette, 7.200; 9. Hamilton, 6.650; 10. Celoni, 6.400.
Balance Beam: 1. Tie-Reeves and Skeen, 9.325; 3. Carter, 9.050; 4. Bettencourt, 8.800; 6. Celoni, 8.450; 7. Hamilton, 7.875; 8. Thomas, 7.850; 10. Ouellette, 7.700.
Floor Exercise: 1. Reeves, 9.400; 2. Skeen, 9.325; 3. Bettencourt, 8.825; 4. Carter, 8.750; 5. Ouellette, 8.125; 6. Thomas, 8.100; 8. Hamilton, 7.350; 10. Celoni, 7.000.
All-Around: 1. Reeves, 37.375; 2. Skeen, 36.800; 3. Carter, 36.525; 4. Bettencourt, 35.075; 6. Thomas, 32.400; 8. Ouellette, 31.925; 9. Celoni, 30.400; 10. Hamilton, 30.325.
Level 3 Group B
Vault: 1. Palyn Miller, 9.400; 3. Lilly Stuhlmiller, 9.100; 5. Saquoya Siftsoff, 8.800; 6. Lyla Davidson, 8.750; 8. Naomi Rosenberg, 8.500.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Davidson, 9.300; 3. Miller, 8.550; 4. Stuhlmiller, 8.350; 7. Siftsoff, 7.700; 8. Rosenberg, 7.200.
Balance Beam: 1. Miller, 9.125; 2. Davidson, 8.950; 4. Stuhlmiller, 8.650; 7. Siftsoff, 7.700; 8. Rosenberg, 7.650.
Floor Exercise: 1. Davidson, 8.900; 3. Miller, 8.625; 4. Tie-Stuhlmiller, 8.100, and Siftsoff, 8.100; 8. Rosenberg, 6.500.
All-Around: 1. Davidson, 35.900; 3. Miller, 35.700; 4. Stuhlmiller, 34.200; 7. Siftstoff, 32.300; 8. Rosenberg, 29.850.
Level 3 Group C
Vault: 1. Elsa Villers, 9.375; 2. Sarah Daboling, 9.350; 4. Oceana Bravo, 9.150.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 4. Daboling, 8.450; 6. Bravo, 7.500; 7. Villers, 7.400.
Balance Beam: 1. Daboling, 9.100; 5. Villers, 8.550; 7. Bravo, 7.900.
Floor Exercise: 2. Villers, 9.150; 7. Bravo, 8.225; 8. Daboling, 8.200.
All-Around: 2. Daboling, 35.100; 5. Villers, 34.475; 8. Bravo, 32.775.
Level 4 Group B
Vault: 1. Iona Speidel, 9.450; 3. Ailey Barich, 9.000.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 2. Barich, 8.650; 4. Speidel, 8.375.
Balance Beam: 1. Speidel, 9.525; 5. Barich, 9.675.
Floor Exercise: 2. Barich, 9.275; 3. Speidel, 9.200.
All-Around: 2. Speidel, 36.550; 3. Barich, 35.600.
Level 4 Group C
Vault: 1. Kayleigh Sampson, 9.250; 5. Olivia Washburn, 8.650.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Washburn, 8.950; 4. Sampson, 8.675.
Balance Beam: 4. Sampson, 8.350; 6. Washburn, 8.150.
Floor Exercise: 1. Sampson, 9.150; 6. Washburn, 8.100.
All-Around: 1. Sampson, 35.425; 6. Washburn, 33.850.
Level 5
Vault: 1. Shannon Young, 9.600.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Young, 9.300.
Balance Beam: 2. Young, 8.475.
Floor Exercise: 1. Young, 9.350.
All-Around: 1. Young, 36.725.
Level 6
Vault: 1. Annabelle VanHoof, 8.950.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. VanHoof, 7.750.
Balance Beam: 1. VanHoof, 8.725.
Floor Exercise: 1. VanHoof, 9.250.
All-Around: 1. VanHoof, 34.675.
Level 7
Vault: 1. Ava Gauthier, 9.000.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Gauthier, 7.750.
Balance Beam: 1. Gauthier, 8.350.
Floor Exercise: 1, Gauthier, 9.200.
All-Around: 1. Gauthier, 34.300.
Level 8
Vault: 1. Ali Kirby, 9.050; 2. Aliyah White, 8.750; 3. Kianna Thomas, 8.700.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. White, 9.050; 2. Thomas, 8.225; 3. Kirby, 6.900.
Balance Beam: 1. Kirby, 9.050; 2. White, 8.950; 3. Thomas, 8.925.
Floor Exercise: 1. Kirby, 9.350; 2. White, 9.300; 3. Thomas, 9.010.
All-Around: 1. White, 36.050; 2. Thomas, 34.860; 3. Kirby, 34.350.
Emerald Team Challenge
March 3-6
Level 3 Child
Vault: 4. Henley Reeves, 8.700.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 16. Reeves, 8.250.
Balance Beam: 7. Reeves, 9.100.
Floor Exercise: 10. Reeves, 9.000.
All-Around: 9. Reeves, 35.050.
Level 3 Junior A
Vault: 16. Cali Ouellette, 7.650.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 19. Ouellette, 6.900.
Balance Beam: 18. Ouellette, 7.525.
Floor Exercise: 17. Ouellette, 7.750.
All-Around: 19. Ouellette, 29.825.
Level 3 Junior B
Vault: 6. Kaiyan Carter, 8.850; 7. Ava Skeen, 8.800; 8. Keira Bettencourt, 8.450; 18. Kaylee Thomas, 7.750; 19. Karli Celoni, 7.700; 19. Katelyn Hamilton, 7.300; 22. Lyla Davidson, 7.100.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 7. Davidson, 8.750; 10. Carter, 8.425; 12. Bettencourt, 8.350; 13. Skeen, 8.300; 20. Thomas, 7.450; 21. Hamilton, 5.750; 22. Celoni, 5.500.
Balance Beam: 6. Skeen, 8.925; 8. Davidson, 8.875; 12. Bettencourt, 8.700; 15. Carter, 8.500; 20. Thomas, 8.100; 21. Celoni, 7.750; 22. Hamilton, 7.200.
Floor Exercise: 4. Skeen, 9.125; 8. Bettencourt, 8.600; 9. Carter, 8.450; 13. Davidson, 8.375; 18. Thomas, 7.950; 20, Celoni, 7.675; 21. Hamilton, 7.250.
All-Around: 6. Skeen, 35.150; 8. Carter, 34.225; 9. Bettencourt, 34.100; 16. Davidson, 33.100; 20. Thomas, 31.250; 21. Celoni, 38.625; 22. Hamilton, 27.500.
Level 3 Senior
Vault: 6. Sarah Smith, 9.175; 2. Elsa Villers, 9.150; 11. Lilly Stuhlmiller, 8.750; 14. Oceana Bravo, 8.400; 18. Saquoya Siftsoff,7.850; 19. Naomi Rosenberg, 7.350.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 8. Smith, 8.700; 12. Siftsoff, 8.000; 13. Stuhlmiller, 7.650; 14. Tie-Villers and Bravo, 7.550; 17. Rosenberg, 7.200.
Balance Beam: 6. Villers, 8.900; 10. Stuhlmiller, 8.750; 13. Bravo, 8.500; 16. Smith, 8.000; 18. Siftsoff, 7.250; 19. Rosenberg, 6.650.
Floor Exercise: 9. Villers, 8.800; 14. Bravo, 8.050; 15. Stuhlmiller, 8.000; 17. Smith, 7.600; 18. Siftsoff, 7.000; 19. Rosenberg, 6.400.
All-Around: 10. Villers, 34.400; 13. Smith, 33.475; 14. Stuhlmiller, 33.150; 16. Bravo, 32.500; 18. Siftsoff, 30.100; 19. Rosenberg, 27.600.
Level 4 Junior
Vault: 12. Iona Speidel, 8.450.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 16. Speidel, 6.950.
Balance Beam: 1. Speidel, 9.700.
Floor Exercise: 12. Speidel, 8.800.
All-Around: 14. Speidel, 33.900.
Level 4 Senior
Vault: 8. Kayleigh Sampson, 8.550; 15. Barich, 7.350.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 3. Sampson, 9.000; 14. Barich, 7.450.
Balance Beam: 3. Barich, 9.200; 11. Sampson, 8.700.
Floor Exercise: 3. Sampson, 9.050; 9. Barich, 8.900.
All-Around: 7. Sampson, 35.300; 14. Barich, 32.900.
Level 5
Vault: 16. Shannon Young, 9.150.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 8. Young, 8.825.
Balance Beam: 11. Young, 8.750.
Floor Exercise: 1. Young, 9.500.
All-Around: 7. Young, 36.225.
Level 6 Senior
Vault: 2. Annabelle VanHoof, 8.950.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 13. VanHoof, 7.900.
Balance Beam: 17. VanHoof, 7.700.
Floor Exercise: 12. VanHoof, 9.000.
All-Around: 16. VanHoof, 33.550.
Level 7 Junior
Vault: 20. Ava Gauthier, 8.475.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 22. Gauthier, 7.125.
Balance Beam: 18. Gauthier, 8.400.
Floor Exercise: 18. Gauthier, 8.550.
All-Around: 20. Gauthier, 32.550.
Level 8 Junior
Vault: 6. Ali Kirby, 8.400.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 13. Kirby, 6.800.
Balance Beam: 15. Kirby, 7.800.
Floor Exercise: 4. Kirby, 9.325.
All-Around: 11. Kirby, 32.325.
Level 8 Senior
Vault: 6. Kianna Thomas, 8.500; 7. Aliyah White, 8.450.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 5. White, 8.750; 12. Thomas, 7.250.
Balance Beam: 6. White, 9.025; 7. Thomas, 8.850.
Floor Exercise: 9. White, 9.175; 10. Thomas, 9.000.
All-Around: 5. White, 36.400; 9. Thomas, 33.600.
Adventure with AE
March 11-13
Level 3 Child
Vault: 5. Henley Reeves, 8.850; 7. Cali Oullette, 8.450.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 1. Reeves, 9.400; 10. Oullette, 8.300.
Balance Beam: 8. Reeves, 8.250; 9. Ouellette, 8.200.
Floor Exercise: 3. Reeves, 9.450; 7. Ouellette, 8.950.
All-Around: 4. Reeves, 35.950; 7. Ouellette, 33.900.
Level 3 Junior
Vault: 1. Kaiyan Carter, 9.400; 6. Karli Celoni, 8.700; 8. Keira Bettencourt, 8.500.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 3. Carter, 9.100; 8. Bettencourt, 8.700; 11. Celoni, 7.400.
Balance Beam: 5. Bettencourt, 8.700; 6. Carter, 8.500; 9. Celoni, 8.200.
Floor Exercise: 3. Carter, 9.150; 6. Bettencourt, 8.800; 10. Celoni, 8.150.
All-Around: 3. Carter, 36.150; 7. Bettencourt, 34.700; 9. Celoni, 32.450.
Level 3 Senior
Vault: 4. Palyn Miller, 9.000; 6. Saquoya Sitsoff, 8.900; 7. Ava Skeen, 8.800; 10. Kaylee Thomas, 8.600; 11. Lyla Davidson, 8.400; 13. Naomi Rosenberg, 7.900.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 3. Davidson, 9.000; 7. Tie-Miller and Sitsoff, 8.500; 10, Skeen, 8.300; 12. Thomas, 7.900; 13. Rosenberg, 7.000.
Balance Beam: 4. Miller9.000; 5. Thomas, 8.900; 7. Skeen, 8.700; 10. Davidson, 8.000; 12. Siftsoff, 7.600; 13. Rosenberg, 7.400.
Floor Exercise: 1. Davidson, 9.200; 3. Skeen, 8.100; 8. Tie-Miller and Thomas, 8.500; 12. Siftsoff, 7.800; 13. Rosenberg, 7.600.
All-Around: 5. Miller, 35.000; 6. Skeen, 34.900; 7. Davidson, 34.600; 10. Thomas, 33.800; 12. Siftsfoff, 32.800; 13. Rosenberg, 29.900.
Level 4 Senior
Vault: 3. Iona Speidel, 8.600.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 7. Speidel, 7.750.
Balance Beam: 1. Speidel, 9.225.
Floor Exercise: 7. Speidel, 7.650.
All-Around: 5. Speidel, 33.225.