Gymnastics Plus was well-represented in the Emerald Team Challenge last weekend, including numerous high finishes.
Shannon Young had the top individual finish, winning the floor exercise in her Level 4 division and also finishing second in the all-around. She also finished in the top four on all three other individual events.
Drew Hood finished second on the balance beam in her Level 7 division and was fourth on the floor exercise.
Annabelle VanHoof was fourth on the floor exercise in her Level 5 division and Iona Speidel was fourth on the vault in her Level 4 division. Sarah Smith, Elsa Villers, Henley Reeves and Ava Skeen all had fourth-place finishes in their Level 3 divisions.
Several other members of the team recorded top-10 finishes in at least one event.
Results are included below.
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Emerald Team Challenge
Gymnastics Plus results
Level 8 Senior
Vault: T7: Aliyah White and Kianna Thomas, 8.550; 11. Ali Kirby, 8.450.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 10. White, 8.200; 13. Thomas, 7.550; 14. Kirby, 7.300.
Balance Beam: 10. White, 8.550; 12. Kirby, 8.200; 13. Thomas, 8.175.
Floor Exercise: 11. Kirby, 8.925; 12. White, 8.825; 13. Thomas, 8.500.
All-Around: 10. White, 34.125; 13. Kirby, 32.875; 14. Thomas, 32.775.
Level 7 Senior
Vault: 9. Drew Hood, 8.700.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 19. Hood, 7.025.
Balance Beam: 2. Hood, 9.000.
Floor Exercise: 4. Hood, 9.325.
All-Around: 12. Hood, 34.050.
Level 5 Junior
Vault: 11. Annabelle VanHoof, 8.500.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 16. VanHoof, 5.000.
Balance Beam: 8. VanHoof, 8.700.
Floor Exercise: 4. VanHoof, 9.000.
All-Around: 16. VanHoof, 31.200.
Level 5 Child
Vault: 10. Calli Muffett, 8.400.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 14. Muffett, 7.500.
Balance Beam: 10. Muffett, 8.600.
Floor Exercise: 8. Muffett, 8.500.
All-Around: 12. Muffett, 33.050.
Level 4 Senior
Vault: 3. Shannon Young, 8.700; 21. Kayleigh Sampson, 7.200.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 4. Young, 9.400; 14. Sampson, 8.600.
Balance Beam: 2. Young, 9.350; 19. Sampson, 8.400.
Floor Exercise: 1. Young, 9.150; 19. Sampson, 7.800.
All-Around: 2. Young, 36.600; 19. Sampson, 32.000.
Level 4 Junior
Vault: 4. Iona Speidel, 8.400.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 20. Speidel, 7.200.
Balance Beam: 6. Speidel, 9.300.
Floor Exercise: 15. Speidel, 8.500.
All-Around: 18. Speidel, 33.140.
Level 3 Junior
Vault: 4. Sarah Smith, 9.150; 8. Tie-Elsa Villers and Lilly Stuhlmiller, 8.800; 10. Laalia Mendez, 8.750.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 5. Tie-Smith and Stuhlmiller, 8.600; 9. Villers, 8.300; 10. Mendez, 8.200.
Balance Beam: 4. Villers, 8.700; 8. Mendez, 8.100; 9. Smith, 7.800; 11. Stuhlmiller, 7.500.
Floor Exercise: 6. Villers, 8.900; 7. Mendez, 8.800; 9. Stuhlmiller, 8.500; 11. Smith, 8.400.
All-Around: 7. Villers, 34.700; 8. Smith, 33.950; 9. Mendez, 33.850; 10. Stuhlmiller, 33.400.
Level 3 Child
Vault: 4. Henley Reeves, 9.350; 6. Karli Celoni, 9.300; 11. Ava Skeen, 8.900.
Uneven Parallel Bars: 11. Skeen, 7.700; 12. Reeves, 7.600; 13. Celoni, 7.000.
Balance Beam: 7. Celoni, 8.100; 8. Tie-Reeves and Skeen, 8.000.
Floor Exercise: 4. Skeen, 9.100; 5. Reeves, 8.900; 13. Celoni, 7.700.
All-Around: 9. Reeves, 33.850; 11. Skeen, 33.700; 13. Celoni, 32.100.