Four members of Gymastics Plus qualified for the regional tournament with their finishes in the club’s season-opening meet in Salem.
Aliyah White, Ali Kirby, Kianna Thomas and Drew Hood all qualified for regionals.
Competing in the Level 7 Junior A division, Hood won the floor exercise with a score of 9.400, finishing fourth on the balance beam (9.200), tied for fourth on the vault (8.850) and was 11th on the uneven parallel bars (6.525). She finished eighth in the all-around competition (33.975).
White, Kirby and Thomas all competed in the Level 8 Junior Division.
White tied for fifth on vault (8.350), was sixth on bars (8.300), seventh on floor (8.950) and 10th on beam (7.950) and placed seventh in the all-around (33.550).
Kirby was eight on the floor (8.925) and tied for eighth on both the vault (8.300) and bars (7.600). She was ninth on the balance beam (8.150) and in the all-around (32.975).
Thomas only competed in three events, placing 10th on the floor (8.775) and tying for 10th on the vault (8.200). She was 11th on the beam (7.575).
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The team has one more meet in the regular season.