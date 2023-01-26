Bandon Crossings.jpg

Bandon Crossings was recently named one of the top 100 courses in the nation that can be played for under $150. The course, which opened in 2007, has received numerous honors over the last 15 years.

 Contributed photo

Bandon Crossings Golf Course hosted its annual Fill the Shelves Shamble on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The event raised $1,748 that was donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry to be distributed evenly between the four local food banks.

The Fill the Shelves Shamble has been held on New Year’s Day for the past 13 years. This year’s event had 62 golfers participating in a two-person shamble format.



