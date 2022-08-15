Big Kahuna Open
David Rupkalvis

Several members of the Gold Coast Swim Team won events in the annual Big Kahuna Swim Meet at Mingus Park last weekend.

Benjamin Bartholomew, who competes in the 9-10 age group, won the 100 backstroke (1:22.52), 100 butterfly (1:39.10), 100 freestyle (1:08.40), 100 individual medley (1:21.56), 50 backstroke (38.25) and 50 freestyle (31.44) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:39.30).

