Several members of the Gold Coast Swim Team won events in the annual Big Kahuna Swim Meet at Mingus Park last weekend.
Benjamin Bartholomew, who competes in the 9-10 age group, won the 100 backstroke (1:22.52), 100 butterfly (1:39.10), 100 freestyle (1:08.40), 100 individual medley (1:21.56), 50 backstroke (38.25) and 50 freestyle (31.44) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:39.30).
Kaydence Batdorff, in the 7-8 girls division, won the 25 freestyle (18.50), 50 breaststroke (57.53), 25 backstroke (22.72), 25 butterfly (20.65) and 50 butterfly (49.45).
Nicholas Erb won the 100 butterfly in the 11-12 age group in 1:50.02 and also was 10th in the 50 butterfly (47.77).
And Allison Wright won the 100 backstroke (1:08.96) and 100 butterfly (1:04.92) in the 13-15 age group and also was second in the 200 IM (2:28.57), fourth in the 100 IM (1:10.17), fifth in the 50 freestyle (28.00) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.79).
A number of other members of the swim team had top-10 finishes in at least one event.
Madeline Dorfmeister had a trio of second-place finishes in the girls 7-8 age group, in the 25 freestyle (20.97), 25 backstroke (24.47) and 25 butterfly (24.37).
Lydia Fields was second in the 7-8 age group in the 25 breaststroke (35.13) and 50 butterfly (1:01.35), third in the 50 breaststroke (1:10.09), fourth in the 25 freestyle (23.35) and 25 butterfly (30.13) and sixth in the 25 backstroke (28.26).
Quinton Kloster was second in the 13-15 age group for the 200 IM (2:29.96), third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.14) and 10th in the 100 IM (1:06.61).
Lily Thompson, competing in the girls 13-14 age group, was second in the 200 butterfly (2:50.54), third in the 100 IM (1:17.36), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.93) and 200 IM (2:42.6), sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:16.03) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (6:33.29).
Carter McGriff was third in the boys 13-14 age group in the 100 IM (1:10.25), 50 freestyle (27.62), 100 breaststroke (1:12.40) and 200 IM (2:36.38); sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:12.72) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.82).
Matthew Barnts, in the 13-14 age group, had a best finish of third in the 1,650 freestyle (22:50.29) and also finished ninth in the 100 IM (1:24.87) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:42.01).
Brayden Stalcup was third in the boys 11-12 age group for the 500 freestyle (7:42.01), fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:30.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:36.36), sixth in the 50 backstroke (41.40) and 50 butterfly (41.13), seventh in the 100 IM (1:26.82) and eighth in the 50 breaststroke (45.42).
Cooper Westmark was third in the boys 9-10 50 breaststroke (52.12), fifth in the 50 butterfly (1:05.94), 100 IM (1:51.89) and eighth in the 50 backstroke (54.62).
Ella Croson, in the girls 11-12 age group, was fourth in the 1,650 freestyle (25:12.82), sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.81) and 100 IM (1:21.81), seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:13.92) and 50 backstroke (41.75), eighth in the 50 breaststroke (45.46) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (34.44).
Noah Hughes was fourth in the 25 backstroke (39.40) and sixth in the 25 freestyle (26.69) in the 7-8 age group.
Summer Green was fifth in the 13-14 girls 200 butterfly (3:19.95) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.88) and 200 IM (3:09.74).
Faith Dorfmeister was fifth in the 100 backstroke in the 9-10 girls division (1:50.09) and also was sixth in the 50 breaststroke (52.53) and seventh in the 50 backstroke (49.37) and 50 butterfly (1:01.66).
Markus Kliewer was fifth in the 15-and-over 1,650 freestyle (21:25.64) and 500 freestyle (6:04.33), seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:04.91) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:28.07).
Rylee Miller was fifth in the girls 11-12 division in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.27) and 50 backstroke (41.38), seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:32.19), eighth in the 50 butterfly (41.02) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:16.75).
Alexandra Verger was fifth in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (28.12) and seventh in the 25 freestyle (26.47).
Avery Bartholomew, swimming in the girls 13-14 division, was sixth in the 100 IM (1:19.68), 100 backstroke (1:19.27), 100 breaststroke (1:29.54) and 200 IM (2:56.99) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:29.25).
Maryam Qadir was sixth in the 16-18 girls 500 freestyle (6:46.52) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:25.76).
Kally Haynes, competing in the 16-18 division, was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:12.70) and 500 freestyle (6:22.54) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:38.57).
Isabelle Hale, competing in the tough 15 and over age group, had a best of sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.24).
Landon Salter was sixth in the boys 9-10 50 butterfly (1:14.21) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (2:21.13).
Finn Spier was sixth in the boys 9-10 100 backstroke (1:51.52), eighth in both the 100 freestyle (1:$3.49) and 50 freestyle (45.18) and ninth in the 50 backstroke (55.80).
Avery Cowan, competing in the boys 9-10 division, was seventh in the 50 backstroke (53.48), eighth in the 100 backstroke (2:08.62) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:49.45).
Brody Wilson was seventh in the 500 freestyle in the 16-18 age group (6:29.96).
Jamison Batdorff, in the boys 13-14 age group, was eighth in the 100 IM (1:22.42) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:24.59).
Rhenner Stocker was eighth in the girls 11-12 100 backstroke (1:32.20) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:44.05).
Abigail Erb finished eighth in the girls 13-14 division in the 100 IM (1:25.12).
Calvin Thompson-Poore was eighth in the 200 freestyle for the 11-12 division (3:29.45).
Matilda Viskne-Hill was eighth in the 100 breaststroke for the 9-10 age group (2:11.83).
Gwenyth Hughes was ninth in both the 50 backstroke (52.50) and 50 breaststroke (57.86) in the 9-10 age group.
Trevor Robbins was ninth in the 16-18 100 backstroke (1:16.32).
Beau Parrott was 10th in the boys 16-18 100 backstroke (1:21.97).
Martin Crook in the boys 13-14 division, who had a best of 10th in the 100 IM (1:25.75).
Other Gold Coast swimmers included Dani Barrett in the girls 11-12 division, who had a best of 11th in the 50 backstroke (45.75); Briley Courtright, who had a best finish of 16th in the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (55.44); Cyrene Dorfmeister, whose best was 17th in the 13-14 100 IM (1:38.39); Henry Hood, who had a best of 11th in the 16-18 division in the 200 IM (2:34.40); Ayden Logston had a best of 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:55.55) in the boys 13-14 division; Audry Petley’s top finish in the girls 11-12 age group was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:45.82); Ian Singleton was 13th in the boys 9-10 50 backstroke (1:06.84); and Cadan Spier’s top finish in the boys 11-12 age group was 15th in the 50 backstroke (55.69).