BANDON — Bandon beat Gold Beach twice in three days to earn a share of the Sunset Conference title with the Panthers and then take the top seed for the league playoffs, but when the stakes were highest, Gold Beach prevailed.
The Panthers beat the host Tigers 33-31 on Friday in the Sunset Conference playoffs, earning the league’s top seed to the Class 2A playoffs and a home game.
Gold Beach will host Kennedy this Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament at Pendleton. Bandon will be at Heppner, the champion of the Blue Mountain Conference, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Gold Beach star Gianni Altman said Friday’s win was a big one.
“It means the world for our community,” Altman said, adding that the Panthers haven’t hosted a boys playoff game in his lifetime. “Being 8-2 at home helps a lot with that.”
The Tigers entered Friday’s game with a perfect record at home, but weren’t able to replicate the elements that earned them a 56-53 overtime win over the Panthers in the regular-season finale or 54-41 win over Gold Beach on Monday that had earned them the top seed to the league playoffs.
The biggest difference Friday was how much Bandon struggled shooting the ball — both from the field and at the foul line.
“When you only score 31 points, you are not going to win a lot of basketball games,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Give Gold Beach credit — they hit shots and we didn’t.”
The Panthers packed the key to try to stop Bandon’s Cooper Lang, who had 14 points in both the previous wins.
“They made it difficult for Cooper to get the ball,” Quattrocchi said of the Panthers often triple-teaming Lang inside. “They packed it in and made us shoot from outside.”
And when Bandon did that, the Tigers struggled, hitting just two 3-pointers all night — one each by Andrew Robertson and Anthony Hennick.
Gold Beach, meanwhile, thrived from outside.
Altman had three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points and the Panthers added four more shots from long range — two by Landyn Miller and one each by Austin Westerman and Tanner Wright.
Those shots enabled the Panthers to take the lead early and stay in front.
“Being a smaller team than everybody else, it always helps to hit the 3-pointers to open things up for the inside game,” Altman said.
He was able to hit teammates for a couple layins to help the Panthers stay in front in the second half and credited good passing for the strong outside shooting.
“I thought we moved the ball well,” Altman said. “Our skip passes were always on point.”
Despite its poor shooting, Bandon was able to keep the game close by forcing turnovers and rebounding well.
“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” Quattrocchi said. “The kids still fought. We couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
Gold Beach led by five points at the end of the first (10-5), second (17-12) and third (28-23) quarters. The Panthers led by as many as nine points in the second and eight in the fourth.
The lead was just big enough, because the Panthers weren’t able to put the game away at the line as they did in a key win at Coquille last week. Gold Beach made just one of four free throws in the final minute and two of the misses were the front end of one-and-one opportunities.
But Bandon struggled from the line all game, shooting just 7-for-17 from the line on the night.
Robertson had 10 points to lead Bandon and Lang added eight.
Now the Tigers are headed to face Heppner, which beat the Tigers 46-41 back on Dec. 10 in the Class 2A Preview at Pendleton. The Mustangs have three losses — to Class 3A schools Umatilla and Warrenton and at league rival Stanfield, by combined 15 points.
Bandon enters the playoff game 20-7 overall.
Gold Beach takes a 16-10 record into its playoff game with Kennedy, but has won 12 of its past 15 games. Kennedy is 19-6 overall, but on a two-game losing streak, though the setbacks came against two of the top three teams in the Class 2A power rankings, 59-45 to Salem Academy and 59-47 to Western Christian.
The winner of the Bandon-Heppner game meets Toledo or No. 2 Knappa in the quarterfinals, while Gold Beach would play either top-ranked Western Christian or Stanfield in the quarterfinals.