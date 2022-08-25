2021 winner Riley Tubbs
Rick Rockholt

The annual Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP salmon derby will held over Labor Day weekend.

The 29th-annual event, this year sponsored by Sportsmans Warehouse, is Sept. 3-5 and features a number of cash prizes, including $500 for the largest salmon caught during the derby, $150 for the largest salmon each day and $100 for the smallest legal salmon.

