The annual Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP salmon derby will held over Labor Day weekend.
The 29th-annual event, this year sponsored by Sportsmans Warehouse, is Sept. 3-5 and features a number of cash prizes, including $500 for the largest salmon caught during the derby, $150 for the largest salmon each day and $100 for the smallest legal salmon.
All the cash prizes will be awarded during the closing ceremonies, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Blue Box Fish Company in Winchester Bay.
The hours for the derby are daylight to 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 4 and 6 a.m. to noon on Sept. 5.
Tickets are $20 for individuals or $50 for boat tickets for three or more anglers.
Tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware or Snowy River Mercantile in Reedsport; the Stockade Market or Salmon Harbor Tackle in Winchester Bay; the STEP Office at 1877 Winchester in Reedsport or from STEP members. During the derby, they can be purchased at either the east or west boat launches in Winchester Bay or the Rainbow Plaza boat launch in Reedsport.