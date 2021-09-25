Marshfield High School runner Alex Garcia-Silver picked up a big victory last weekend when he won the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A division for the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College.
Siuslaw, meanwhile, won both team titles for the division.
Garcia-Silver won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15 minutes and 54 seconds, roughly half a minute ahead of Philomath’s Brody Bushnell, who has been a teammate of Garcia-Silver on successful club teams.
Siuslaw’s boys easily won the team title with 59 points, placing three runners in the top eight.
Chad Hughes was fourth (16:40), Sam Ulrich fifth (16:40) and Kyle Hughes eight (16:53) for the Vikings. Their other two scoring runners were Brayden Linton, who was 21st (17:51), and Dylan Jensen, who was 25th (18:01). Talon Ross and Jacob Blankenship finished 27th and 28th, each in 18:04.
Marshfield’s second runner was Jacob Calvert, who finished 24th in 18:01. The Pirates were sixth in the team race with 184 points. Valley Catholic was second with 112.
The girls team race was much closer, with Siuslaw scoring 68 points and Philomath 71.
Rylee Colton finished third for Siuslaw (19:55) and the Vikings put all their scoring runners in the top 27.
Philomath freshman Adele Beckstead won the race in 19:46. Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was 15th (21:25) and Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack was 21st (21:44).
Neither Myrtle Point nor Marshfield fielded complete teams for the big meet.