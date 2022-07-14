Alex Garcia-Silver, who will be a senior at Marshfield High School this fall, was the winner of the annual Firecracker Run on Independence Day in Mingus Park.
Garcia-Silver covered the 4-kilometer course that includes the paved trail around the main pond in the park and other dirt and gravel trails in the park and neighborhood roads in 13 minutes and 42 seconds.
He was followed closely by Garret Baird, a Coquille High School graduate, who finished in 13:46. Josh Goudelock was third in 13:51 and Tiago Schrader also broke 14 minutes, finishing in 13:57.
The top female finisher was Lexie Jones-Ortega, who crossed the line 13th overall in 16:52. She was followed among women by Lindsay Janzer (17:10) and Brooklyn Perry (17:11).
The top masters (40-and-over) finishers were Thoams Shickle for the men (14:19) and Marcy Hunter for the women (18:55).
Firecracker Run
July 4
At Mingus Park
Overall Champion: Alex Garcia-Silver, 13:42.
Overall Female Champion: Lexie Jones-Ortega, 16:52.
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Eme Wirebaugh, 20:21; 2. Riley Mullanix, 22:34; 3. M. Holliday, 27:18; 4. Belle Holliday, 27:19. 20-29 — 1. Lindsay Janzer, 17:10; 2. Brooklyn Perry, 17:11; 3. Natalie Jossis, 20:44; 4. Nicole Storbeck, 24:50; 5. Annalee Johanson, 25:50; 6. Jazmin Bembry, 27:01; 7. Eliza Mullenix, 27:14; 8. Nicole Cowan, 29:16; 9. Morgan Baird, 33:16. 30-39 — 1. Melanie Simpson, 20:31; 2. Jennifer Dungee, 26:26. 40-49 — 1. Ellen Kramer, 19:06; 2. Jean Cowan, 29:11; 3. Melissa Torngren, 29:21; 4. Kelly Lay, 30:31; 5. Stacey Mitchell, 33:59. 50-59 — 1. Marcy Hunter, 18:55. 70-79 — 1. Judy Remele, 33:32; 2. Caddy McKeown, 38:39; 3. Suzy Mcdonald, 47:42.
MALE
0-14 — 1. Jaxson Stovall, 14:17; 2. Ayden Logston, 18:56; 3. A. Pedrini, 19:07; 4. E. Holland, 21:08. 15-19 — 1. Tiago Schrader, 13:57; 2. Elijah Cellura, 14:12; 3. Bodey Lutes, 14:16; 4. Talon Thomas, 14:58; 5. Gavin Stovall, 15:08; 6. Markus Kliewer, 20:22. 20-29 — 1. Garret Baird, 13:46; 2. Garrett Stout, 18:44. 30-39 — 1. Josh Goudelock, 13:51; 2. Patrick Bringardner, 14:19; 3. Avsar Dahal, 18:53; 4. Andrew Simpson, 20:31; 5. Clayton Willett, 26:25; 6. Jared Gordon, 37:17. 40-49 — 1. Thomas Shickle, 14:19; 2. Jacob Thomas, 15:06; 3. Kyle Wirebaugh, 20:19; 4. Gary Roberts, 27:16; 5. Jarrod Holliday, 27:25; 6. Bryon Baird, 30:19; 7. Daniel Mitchell, 34:01. 50-59 — 1. Michael Schrader, 16:53; 2. Roger Willis, 26:40. 60-69 — 1. Jamie Fereday, 22:53; 2. Chris Amaral, 25:18. 70-79 — 1. Michael Kelley, 23:24; 2. Anthony Kenyon, 49:10. 80+ — 1. Jim Clarke, 34:00.