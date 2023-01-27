Back on top
Alex Garcia-Silver, here winning the Class 4A state cross country title last year.

 John Gunther

Marshfield High School senior Alex Garcia-Silver raced to victory Saturday in the annual Bullards Beach Run, the first event of the year for the South Coast Running Club.

Racing in cool temperatures with a stiff south wind, Garcia-Silver covered the 10-kilometer course in 36 minutes and 43 seconds.



