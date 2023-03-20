XC 4a boys Alex Garcia-Silver races to the finish line as repeat state champion

Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver won his second straight state championship in cross country with a record-setting run.

Marshfield distance running ace Alex Garcia-Silver will get to follow his dream.

Garcia-Silver signed a letter of intent Tuesday to compete in track and field and cross country for Brigham Young University in Utah.



