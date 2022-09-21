Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver smashed the course record in the high school division of the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday while both Bandon teams finished in the top three.
There were 13 complete boys teams and eight complete girls teams among the 18 schools that participated in the 5,000-meter race, which started before the regular community race.
Garcia was about a minute faster than any runner in the previous 10 years and the first to crack 15 minutes in the race, finishing in 14 minutes and 45 seconds. He was far ahead of runner-up Grant Bohannon of Hidden Valley, who finished in 16:24. Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was third in 16:41.
Bandon finished second behind Grants Pass in the boys team race, with Marshfield third. The Tigers were led by Damian Avalos, who was sixth (17:11) and Patton Clark who was eighth (17:45).
Marshfield’s Bodey Lutes was 12th (17:51) and Elijah Cellura 13th (18:02). Other South Coast boys in the top 40 included Bandon’s Owen Brown in 15th (18:13), North Bend’s Aidin Wilson in 18th (18:18), Bandon’s Carter Brown in 26th (18:41), Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson in 28th (18:45), Coquille’s Braxton Floyd in 29th (18:52), Bandon’s Tyler Senn in 31st (18:58), North Bend’s Tiago Schrader and Gavin Schmidt in 35th and 36th (both 19:02) and Bandon’s Daniel Cabrera in 38th (19:05).
Grants Pass had 61 points, Bandon 74 and Marshfield 85. North Bend was seventh (164) and Pacific 10th (322).
For the girls, Grants Pass had 26 points, Arcata of California 54, Bandon 85 and North Bend 115. All the other South Coast teams were incomplete.
Nettle Gray of Grants Pass was first among the girls in 19:20, followed by Bandon’s Dani McClain (19:35). All the other runners were over 20 minutes, with Grants Pass putting five in the top nine.
Bandon’s Marley Petrey was 10th (21:41) and Cassie Kennon 16th (22:13).
Among other South Coast runners in the top 40, North Bend’s Sara Slade was 13th (21:59), Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond 18th (22:26), Coquille’s Ada Millet 19th (22:37), North Bend’s Ellie Massey 20th (22:42), Bandon’s Safaa Dimitruk 22nd (23:05), Coquille’s Mattilyn Nelson 23rd (23:22), North Bend’s Abby Woodruff 28th (23:58), North Bend’s Amber Bancroft 31st (24:23), North Bend’s Rylee Zender 35th (24:34) and Reedsport’s Brianna Wilkins 40th (24:55).