Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver smashed the course record in the high school division of the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday while both Bandon teams finished in the top three.

There were 13 complete boys teams and eight complete girls teams among the 18 schools that participated in the 5,000-meter race, which started before the regular community race.

2
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters