XC 4a boys Alex Garcia-Silver races to the finish line as repeat state champion

Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver won his second straight state championship in cross country with a record-setting run.

EUGENE — Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver matched the feat of the school’s greatest distance running legend and also stamped his name in the state history books Saturday.

Garcia-Silver became the first repeat state champion for the Pirates since Steve Prefontaine and also set a new record for Class 4A on the state course at Lane Community College during the state cross country championships.

