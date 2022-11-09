EUGENE — Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver matched the feat of the school’s greatest distance running legend and also stamped his name in the state history books Saturday.
Garcia-Silver became the first repeat state champion for the Pirates since Steve Prefontaine and also set a new record for Class 4A on the state course at Lane Community College during the state cross country championships.
Garcia-Silver won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes and 22.2 seconds. The old Class 4A record of 15:35 was set in 2007 by Phoenix’s Elliot Jantzer, like Garcia-Silver a two-time winner.
Garcia-Silver pulled away from Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles over the final two miles, ultimately winning by 19 seconds.
“My goal was to feel comfortable the first mile and go hard,” Garcia-Silver said, adding that he knew running fast was going to be difficult without other runners pushing him all the way. He was glad to have Contreras close for a while.
“I hoped he would go out with me as long as he was willing,” Garcia-Silver said. “The rest was on me.”
The Marshfield senior said he was happy with his time, adding “winning a championship is always good.”
Prefontaine won his titles in 1967 and 1968.
“I think it’s really special and it’s good to contribute to history,” Garcia-Silver said of joining Pre as a two-time winner.
Contreras led The Dalles to the team title in a tight race with Philomath. The Dalles finished with 57 points and Philomath 60. Crook County was a distant third with 142 and Marist Catholic got the final trophy with 164 points, just ahead of Baker (167), Marshfield (169) and Hidden Valley (171). Marist Catholic had gotten the one 4A at-large berth to the state meet, a new feature this year, after finishing behind Cottage Grove and Marshfield at the Sky-Em League meet.
“It’s unbelievable,” Contreras said. “Once we made the switch to 4A (this fall) the goal was to be state champions.”
Leo Lemann was fourth for The Dalles while Vincent and Egan Ziegenhagen came in 18th and 19th and Kayden McCavic was 23rd for the Riverhawks.
Contreras said he was hoping to stick with Garcia-Silver as long as possible, but his individual finish was secondary Saturday.
“For me, the team title is more important,” he said.
Contreras finished in 15:41, while Jaden Owens of Cottage Grove was third (16:16), followed by Lemann (16:22) and Ben Hernandez of Philomath (16:26).
Marshfield’s other runners in Saturday’s race were Jaxson Stovall, who was 35th (18:05); Elijah Cellura, who finished 39th (18:10); Corbin Reeves, who was 49th (18:17); Talon Thomas, who was 69th (18:42); and Gavin Stovall, who was 73rd (18:50).
CLASS 4A GIRLS: North Bend’s Ellie Massey and Sara Slade both had strong races as individuals Saturday.
Massey was the first runner from the Sky-Em League to cross the finish line, placing 19th in 20:59, a big personal best. Slade was 27th in 21:16.
Kyla Potratz of Phoenix was the individual winner in 18:47 and La Grande had the next three runners — Cecilia Villagomez, Emily Tubbs and Brooke Perry — and won its first team title.
CLASS 3A-2A-1A GIRLS: Bandon wasn’t able to repeat as state champion, placing seventh in a team race won by the combined Enterprize/Wallowa/Joseph squad. Siuslaw was third in its first year after dropping down to Class 3A.
Enterprise had 63 points, Oregon Episcopal 84, Siuslaw 95, Union/Cove 129, Valley Catholic 142, Burns 146 and Bandon 169. Like Siuslaw, Valley Catholic and Sisters, which was eighth, dropped down this fall.
Bandon’s Dani McLean did make the podium, finishing eighth in 19:44. East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde raced to victory in 18:43.
Bandon’s other finishers were Marley Petrey in 23rd (20:40), Safaa Dimitruk in 61st (22:22), Lilly Iverson in 63rd (22:32), Cassie Kennon in 65th (22:51), Ema Roper-Cockerham in 79th (23:49) and Haley Williams in 86th (24:11).
Siuslaw was led by Alison Hughes in 12th (20:06). She was followed by Corduroy Holbrook in 14th (20:13), Maya Wells in 26th (20:50), Adylin Holbrook in 35th (20:59), Jane Lacouture in 47th (21:45), Abigail Jones in 52nd (21:50) and Addison McNeill in 60th (22:17).
Coquille’s Ada Millet, who qualified as an individual, finished 57th in 22:13.
CLASS 2A-1A BOYS: Bandon just missed a trophy, placing fifth behind first-time champion Knappa, Union, Heppner and Stanfield/Echo, which was five points in front of the Tigers.
Damian Avalos did earn a podium finish for Bandon, placing ninth in 16:52. Heppner’s Trevor Nichols won in 16:10.
The other Bandon runners were Owen Brown in 18th (17:54), Patton Clark in 30th (18:30), Carter Brown in 31st (18:34), Tyler Senn in 47th (19:14), Daniel Cabrera in 54th (19:41) and Peyton Simonds in 58th (19:32).
Pacific finished 10th in the team race. Kobe Ashdown was 62nd (20:25), Joseph Miner 63rd (20:25), Dawson Mohny 66th (20:42), Ashton Wood 71st (21:26), Logan Bradford 74th (21:48) and Tucker Long 76th (21:53).
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman placed seventh (16:38).
CLASS 3A BOYS: Siuslaw won its third straight title, placing all five scoring runners in the top 20 to finish with 52 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Valley Catholic, which had 75.
Siuslaw’s strength is in the team, said seniors Sam Ulrich and Kyle Hughes, who were fifth and sixth to lead the Vikings.
“The term iron sharpens iron definitely helps,” Ulrich said.
“It’s a unique environment,” added Hughes. “We all build each other up. We’re not competing against each other.”
That made the difference in what was expected to be a tight team race.
“I’m really proud of how our team did,” Hughes said. “We pulled it out.”
Ulrich finished in 16:38.7 and Hughes in 16:42.8. They were followed by Brayden Linton in 13th(17:15), Jacob Blankenship in 18th (17:38), Dylan Jensen in 20th(17:45), Camden Linton in 43rd (18:30) and Kale Jensen in 49th (18:45).
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne was the individual winner, finishing in 15:57.2.
BIG SCHOOLS: Crater’s Tyrone Gorze set an all-time course record winning his second straight Class 5A title in 14:37, leading the Comets to their fifth title in six years. Crater had five of the top 10 finishers.
Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski repeated as Class 5A girls champion and Summit won its 14th straight girls team title in its return to Class 5A after four years as a Class 6A school.
Jesuit swept the Class 6A titles and had the boys individual champion, Jacob Nenow.
Lake Oswego’s Ana Peters won the girls race a year after her sister Kate did the same thing.