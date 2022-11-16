Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver finished fifth, and third among Oregon runners in the NXR Northwest Regional cross country championships on Saturday.
Crater’s Tyrone Gorze won the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes and 51 seconds, followed by a pair of runners from Bozeman, Mont., — Weston Brown (15:03) and Nathan Neil (15:05).
Jesuit’s Jacob Nenow was fourth in 15:05 and Garcia-Silver crossed the line in 15:06.
At last week’s state championships at Lane Community College, Gorze was the Class 5A champion, Nenow won for Class 6A and Garcia-Silver was the 4A winner.
Gorze’s Crater team, running as the Southern Oregon Project, won the team title. Nenow’s Stumptown XC Club was second. Garcia-Silver was running unattached.
In the girls race, Summit’s squad, running as the Storm over Bend club, won the team title ahead of Jesuit’s Stumptown XC Club. Anna Callahann of the Skyline Spartans XC was the individual winner in 17:35 while the top Oregon runners were Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski, running for the Raider XC Club, in fourth place (17:53), one spot in front of Summit’s Barrett Justema (18:04).
The event was held at Eagle Island State Park in Idaho.