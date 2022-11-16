XC 4a boys Alex Garcia-Silver races to the finish line as repeat state champion

Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver won his second straight state championship in cross country with a record-setting run.

Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver finished fifth, and third among Oregon runners in the NXR Northwest Regional cross country championships on Saturday.

Crater’s Tyrone Gorze won the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes and 51 seconds, followed by a pair of runners from Bozeman, Mont., — Weston Brown (15:03) and Nathan Neil (15:05).

