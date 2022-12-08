Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver finished 17th in the championship race of the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
Garcia-Silver, who won his second straight Class 4A state title for the Pirates and qualified for nationals by finishing fifth in the Northwest Regional meet, was second among Oregon runners behind Crater’s Tyrone Gorze.
Garcia-Silver finished the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes and 20 seconds. He beat two of the other runners that topped him at the regional meet.
Aaron Sahlman of Newbury Park (California) won the race in 14:44 and Daniel Simmons of American Fork (Utah) was second in 14:51. Gorze finished third in 14:53. Weston Brown of Bozeman, Mont., who was second at the regional meet, was eighth in 14:56.
Newbury Park won the team title with 66 points, followed by Portland (Jesuit) with 152, Herriman (Utah) with 155 and Southern Oregon (Crater) with 171.
A total of 198 runners competed in the boys race.
As a junior, Garcia-Silver placed 21st in the regional meet, and did not advance to the nationals.
The individual title in the women’s race Saturday went to Irene Riggs of Morgantown, W.V., who finished in 16:40. That was 14 seconds better than Brooke Wilson of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Kintetic, from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., won the girls team title with 81 points. Niwot of Colorado was second with 109.
The top Oregon team was Portland (Jesuit), which was 12th. Central Oregon (Summit) was 18th. The Summit group won the regional title, with Jesuit second.
Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski was the top finisher from Oregon, placing 27th in 17:50.