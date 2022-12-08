XC 4a boys Alex Garcia-Silver races to the finish line as repeat state champion

Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver won his second straight state championship in cross country with a record-setting run.

Marshfield senior Alex Garcia-Silver finished 17th in the championship race of the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.

Garcia-Silver, who won his second straight Class 4A state title for the Pirates and qualified for nationals by finishing fifth in the Northwest Regional meet, was second among Oregon runners behind Crater’s Tyrone Gorze.



