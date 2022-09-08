Back on top
Alex Garcia-Silver, here winning the Class 4A state cross country title last year, opened the season with a dominating win.

 John Gunther

Marshfield’s boys had the first five finishers while a pair of Coquille freshman led the way for the girls in the Coos County Cross Country Opener on Friday at the Millicoma Marsh trails.

The athletes raced at 3,000 meters and Marshfield had the only complete boys team and Myrtle Point the only complete girls team.

