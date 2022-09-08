Marshfield’s boys had the first five finishers while a pair of Coquille freshman led the way for the girls in the Coos County Cross Country Opener on Friday at the Millicoma Marsh trails.
The athletes raced at 3,000 meters and Marshfield had the only complete boys team and Myrtle Point the only complete girls team.
Alex Garcia-Silver, who won the Class 4A title last fall, finished first for the boys in a speedy 8 minutes and 49 seconds. Brodey Lutes was next (10:07), followed by fellow Marshfield runners Elijah Cellura (10:13), Corbin Reeves (10:46) and Jaxson Stovall (10:53).
Coquille’s Braxton Floyd was sixth (10:59), followed by three more Marshfield runners — Talon Thomas (11:06), Gavin Stovall (11:21) and Ethan Flood (11:49).
Myrtle Point’s first runner, Brody Ligons, rounded out the top 10 (12:36).
For the girls, Coquille’s Ada Millet was first (13:00) followed by teammate Mattiyn Nelson (13:13).
Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix was third (13:17), followed by five straight Myrtle Point runners — Bekah Nicholson (13:52), Lexi McWilliam (15:39), Emmie Angulo (15:58), Marley Horner (16:07) and Ellie Horner (16:07). Marshfield’s Jenna Erickson (16:48) and Coquille’s Taylor Williams (17:27) rounded out the top 10.
CRESWELL OPENING 3K: Bandon’s boys took the team title and Bandon’s Dani McLain was the girls winner in the 3,000-meter race at Creswell on Wednesday.
More than 10 schools participated in the event, including North Bend.
Bandon’s boys edged Roseburg 33 to 39 points, with North Bend third with 67 points. The Tigers had three of the top 10 and four of the top 11 runners.
Roseburg’s Timothy Johnson won in 10:01, followed by Bandon’s Damian Avalos (10:07). Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was fourth (10:32), with Bandon’s Carter Brown sixth (11:13), Daniel Cabrera eighth (11:25) and Patton Clark 11th (11:34). Owen Brown rounded out Bandon’s scoring, placing 14th (11:42).
North Bend’s top two runners were Aidin Wilson (11:26) and Benjamin Swank (11:32) in ninth and 10th, respectively. Teammate Gavin Schmidt was 15th (11:48).
For the girls, McLain won in 11:59, 32 seconds ahead of Junction City’s Libby Fox.
Roseburg won the team title with 38 points, while Junction City had 43, Bandon 53 and North Bend 87.
Bandon’s Marley Petrey was eighth (13:18) and Cassie Kennon 10th (13:30). Safaa Dimitruk finished 20th (14:10).
North Bend was led by Sara Slade in ninth (13:20) and the only other Bulldog in the top 20 was Ellie Massey, who was 18th (14:05).