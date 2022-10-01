Record win

Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver smashed the course record in the high school division of the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday.

 Tom Hutton

Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver picked up another big cross country win over the weekend, when he won the featured Danner Championships race in the Nike Portland cross country meet.

Garcia-Silver finished in 14 minutes and 55 seconds for the 5,000-meter race, two seconds faster than Samy Anderson of Lincoln High School.

