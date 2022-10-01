Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver picked up another big cross country win over the weekend, when he won the featured Danner Championships race in the Nike Portland cross country meet.
Garcia-Silver finished in 14 minutes and 55 seconds for the 5,000-meter race, two seconds faster than Samy Anderson of Lincoln High School.
He also earlier won the Ash Creek Festival and smashed the course record in the high school race at the Prefontaine Memorial Run by more than a minute.
HARVEST FEST RUN: North Bend swept the team titles in the Harvest Festival Run at Myrtle Point on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the boys race with 18 points, to 56 for Douglas and 65 for Myrtle Point, the only other complete teams among the eight schools represented. North Bend had the only complete girls team.
North Bend had seven of the first eight boys across the finish line, led by winner Aidin Wilson, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 18:10. Teammate Gavin Schmidt was second (18:45), followed by Seth Rincon of Douglas (19:09) and five more Bulldogs — Brenton McKiddy (19:11), Benjamin Swank (19:42), Evan Hernandez (19:52), Tiago Schrader (20:15) and Brandon Stinson (20:35). Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons (20:46) and Sam Groves (20:56) rounded out the top 10.
In the girls race, North Bend had five of the top 10 led by winner Sara Slade, who was timed in 21:31.
The rest of the top 10 were Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond (21:46), Coquille’s Ada Millet (22:23) and Mattilyn Nelson (23:09), North Bend’s Abby Woodruff (23:16) and Rylee Zender (23:23), Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix (24:00), North Bend’s Amber Bancroft (24:28) and Maryam Qadir (25:08) and Gold Beach’s Abigail Davis (26:05).
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH BEND 3, COTTAGE GROVE 0: The Bulldogs blanked the visiting Lions on Tuesday, improving to 3-4-1 overall and 1-1-1 in Sky-Em League play. North Bend hosts Marshfield this coming Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
COTTAGE GROVE 5, NORTH BEND 0: The Lions shut out North Bend, keeping the Bulldogs winless in league play at 0-3 heading into next Tuesday’s home game against Marshfield.
VOLLEYBALL
COQUILLE TIPS CRUSADERS: Coquille stayed perfect in the Far West League with another thrilling five-set win over one of the private schools from Medford on Tuesday, edging St. Mary’s 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-9.
The Red Devils now have handed Cascade Christian, St. Mary’s and Glide their only league losses while improving to 5-0 in league play. They visited Douglas, which also has just one league loss, on Thursday (results were not available by press time) and host North Valley next Thursday.
MARSHFIELD SWEEPS SPARTANS: The Pirates moved into sole possession of first place in the Sky-Em League with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-12 win over visiting Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
Marshfield is 3-0 and Marist Catholic and North Bend, which was idle Tuesday, both are 2-1.
Bridget Gould had 17 kills and Tatum Montiel 10 for the Pirates. Kate Miles had a perfect hitting percentage with five kills on five attempts.
Ava Ainsworth had 28 assists and 10 digs. Paige Macduff had a team-best 15 digs and Gracie Peach added 11.
The Pirates, who were at North Bend on Thursday (results were not available by press time) open the second half of league play at Junction City on Tuesday. North Bend hosts Marist Catholic on Tuesday.
TIGERS TOP COUGARS: Bandon swept host Illinois Valley 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 on Tuesday to improve to 5-2 in Valley Coast Conference play. The Tigers were ta Gold Beach on Thursday and fact both East Linn Christian and host Central Linn in a pair of matches at Halsey on Saturday. They also are at Waldport on Tuesday.
IRISH BEAT BRAVE: Reedsport fell to host Waldport 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 on Tuesday as the Brave fell to 2-5 in league play. They were at Oakland on Thursday and host Oakridge and Lowell on Saturday before visiting Gold Beach on Tuesday.
PACIFIC FALLS: The Pirates were beaten by visiting Days Creek 25-5, 25-20, 25-9 on Tuesday as Pacific continued its quest for its first Skyline League win. Pacific was at Glendale on Thursday and hosts New Hope Christian on Saturday.