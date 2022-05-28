NORTH BEND — North Bend’s final season in the Class 5A Midwestern League did not include nearly as many wins as the softball and baseball teams might have hoped for, but it was a great season of growth for both clubs as they prepare to move into the Class 4A Sky-Em League in the fall.
North Bend’s softball team finished 6-10 in league play and 12-13 overall. The baseball team was 2-14 in league and 8-18 overall.
Neither team had a senior. Both had bouts with injuries to key players. And each coach is excited moving forward.
“I just finished one of the most rewarding season I have experienced in my long career coaching many sports,” softball coach John Olson said. “These young ladies (three juniors and the rest sophomores and freshmen) made this year very enjoyable.
“They worked hard and got along extremely well. It was an unbelievable bond.”
Olson praised the leadership of junior pitcher Sarah Shore and sophomores Emma Spalding and Mia Reynon.
“We started 2-9, then through hard work and unbelievable growth, we went on to win 10 of the next 14 ballgames,” Olson said.
Spalding hit .521 in league play and .466 overall. Reynon also hit close to .500 in league play. Shore’s hitting also improved in the league season and Ally Burgmeier hit .400 for the year. Hayden Napier also hit the ball well and Rylee Samora had a number of big RBIs late in the season.
In the field, Olson said McKenzie Breakfield became a reliable catcher, Angel Andrade was solid at second base and Jasmine Gregory showed big improvement in the outfield with numerous big plays.
“Ally Moore filled in when the injury bug hit to start the season and had an outstanding freshman campaign,” he added.
A number of other players were on the junior varsity team, but filled in when needed with the varsity squad.
“This team will always have a special place in my heart,” Olson said.
The baseball team, like the softball squad, had no seniors. The Bulldogs struggled against the league’s top teams — Ashland, Willamette and Thurston — and played a bunch of close games against the rest of the league’s teams, coach Brad Horning said.
“The team gave super consistent effort all year,” he said. “I’m proud of how they handled themselves during some tough games.”
One of the biggest challenges for North Bend was that the team’s most experienced pitcher, Hunter Wheeling, was injured, leaving a pitching staff that had thrown less than five varsity innings entering the season.
“Luke Wheeling, as a freshman, became a front-line starter in our doubleheader games,” Horning said. “He logged lots of innings and kept us in a place that we could compete.”
Bryant Wicks became a “go-to” pitcher for league games and threw a lot of strikes while Knoll Gederos “threw some important closer-type innings in relief.”
Jack Burgmeier, Jake Newsum and Peyton Forester all gained great experience.
Gederos also was one of the team’s leaders at the plate and hit a lot of doubles and two home runs.
Carter Brock caught every game for North Bend and also was one of the team’s leading hitters. Jacob Randle and Joshio Stevens also played well and Jalen Riddle, Luke Wheeling and Gederos were flexible in the infield while Newsum and Forester both played outfield and third base.
Dennis Morgan was the team’s emotional leader in the dugout and Aidan Nelson and Caden Hunt showed glimpses of a bright future, Horning said.
Another strong point for North Bend, Horning said, is “we were able to field a fully functional JV team (while) many teams struggled with numbers.”