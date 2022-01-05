Former Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball player Rashinda Reed is the new head coach at the University of Alabama.
Reed, who played for the Lakers early this century, was named head coach earlier this month by Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
Most recently, Reed spent five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois, helping the Illini reach the national semifinals in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in both 2017 and 2021.
“We are thrilled to have Rashinda join the Crimson Tide as our next head volleyball coach," said Byrne in a story on the University of Alabama’s website. "Her resume speaks for itself, most recently with the job she did helping bring Illinois to national prominence. From our first conversation, we were drawn to Rashinda and knew she'd be an incredible addition to our coaching staff. She is ready for this role and prepared to take our volleyball program to the next level. We are eager for Rashinda and her family's arrival and look forward to welcoming them to Tuscaloosa."
Reed worked with the middle blockers at Illinois.
At SWOCC, she received all-NWAC honors. She then played for the University of Georgia and, after graduating from college, played overseas in Austria, Holland and Finland.
"I am extremely honored to be named the head coach of the University of Alabama's volleyball team," Reed said in the story on Alabama’s website. "I'm humbled for the opportunity to coach in the Southeastern Conference, one of the most respected conferences in the history of NCAA Division 1 sports.
"I want to especially start by thanking Chris Tamas and my team at the University of Illinois. My development as a coach and leader is attributed greatly to Chris's guidance. The comradery and friendship we've built throughout the years as a staff has allowed us to develop high-level athletes and even better, incredible women. I'm excited to move that forward to the University of Alabama.
"I would also like to thank Greg Byrne and the University of Alabama's hiring committee for the opportunity to coach this unique program. This is an opportunity that I won't take lightly and for that I'm grateful.
"As the first black female head coach of the program, I am eager to set the example of excellence and strength alongside some of the most respected colleagues and accomplished staff members. Our staff will bring similar values that will help guide this program towards a culture of champions."
Reed came to SWOCC from Fairbanks, Alaska.
The Lakers reached the NWAC tournament her sophomore season.
She also played basketball for SWOCC.
Her tutors at SWOCC were legendary coaches John Speasl for volleyball and Hunter Fales for basketball.