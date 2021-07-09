Longtime Sweet Home coach and current Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director Rob Young was awarded a citation from the NFHS Coaches Association during the Summer Meeting of the National Federation of State High School Associations in Orlando, Fla.
The NFHS, an organization that has provided leadership for high school athletics and performing arts since its founding in 1920, is composed of 50 state high school associations plus the District of Columbia.
Younger, executive director of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA), received one of 20 citations presented during an awards luncheon on June 30.
A staff member of the OACA since 2010, Younger was a high school coach for 45 years, including 22 as head football coach at Sweet Home High School where he taught science. His Huskies teams rarely missed the OSAA playoffs and he won seven Capital Conference Football Coach of the Year Awards. He twice earned the same honor as Sweet Home’s softball coach.
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) selected Younger as its 2018 Power of Influence Award winner. He has served on the boards of directors for the NFHS Coaches Association, Oregon School Activities Association, OACA and the National High School Football Coaches Alliance.
Younger umpired baseball at both the collegiate and high school levels for more than 40 years.