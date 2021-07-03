The annual Lady & The Tramp mixed couples golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport is scheduled for July 10-11.
The format is a scramble the first day, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, and a chapman the second day, with a 9 a.m. start.
Partners do not have to be married to participate in the event.
The entry fee is $195 per couple and includes a practice round between July 5-9.
Questions can be addressed by email to tournament coordinator Kirt Fraley at orecoast@frontier.com. A printable entry form is available at www.golfreedsport.com.
The annual Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble, the fundraiser tournament for Forest Hills Country Club, will be held on Saturday, July 24, with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The event is open to golfers of all skill levels and is a fun-filled, 18-hole scramble for teams of up to six golfers. The entry fee of $50 per golfer includes lunch.
Tee sponsorships are available for $100, with each sponsor receiving a certificate for two 18-hole rounds of golf at Forest Hills.
This year’s event will also honor the memory of “Pizza” Ray Wasson, a longtime member of the club who died last year.
For more information, call event coordinator Alison Myers at 541-271-1823 or the Forest Hills pro shop at 541-271-2626. Entry forms are available at www.golfreedsport.com.