The regular season for football wraps up Friday night, with several South Coast teams trying to solidify playoff positions.
Marshfield already has wrapped up a spot in the Class 4A playoffs, but can share the title in District 4 if it can win at top-ranked and unbeaten Mazama. Marshfield, 4-1 in league and 6-2 overall, suffered its league setback to Henley, which lost last week to Mazama. The teams would all finish 5-1 if Marshfield beats the Vikings and Henley wins at home against North Bend, which is 3-2 in league and 4-4 overall.
Marshfield bounced back from its loss to Henley with a shutout win over Hidden Valley last week as Landon Croff had two touchdown passes and John Lemmons rushed for 136 yards and a score.
North Bend beat Ashland in overtime in its home finale on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cole Hansen, who had three touchdown runs and two touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ win over the Grizzlies.
At No. 20 in the power rankings, North Bend would need to beat Henley and get a significant boost in the rankings to have any chance of advancing to the 16-team playoff bracket, since each of the five districts gets three playoff spots and there is one at-large spot. If North Bend ended in a tie with Marshfield in the standings, the Pirates would hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their win over the Bulldogs.
CLASS 3A: Coquille is trying to extend a streak of playoff appearances when the Red Devils host St. Mary’s in their finale on Friday night.
Coquille won the Class 2A state title last fall and has reached the playoffs every season since 2010 (except the short spring season in 2021 when no postseason was held).
The Red Devils kept their hopes alive with a 42-6 homecoming win over Douglas last week when Waylon Messerle ran for 107 yards and four scores and Hayden GeDeros had a rushing touchdown, an interception and a fumble recovery. Hunter Layton and Deegan Johnson also had interceptions and Jered Callihan a fumble recovery, while quarterback Gage Martinez completed three of four passes for 95 yards, including a touchdown to Bo Messerle.
Because of its last-play loss to Lakeview, Coquille (5-3 in league) needs to beat St. Mary’s (6-2) to tie for third place or have Lakeview (4-4) lose to Sutherlin (2-6) to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
“We played this game like it was a playoff game because if we lose one more game we won’t make the playoffs,” Coquille coach David Thomason said after the win. “The players responded well — particularly the offensive and defensive lines. They played lights out all night long. That line play inspired the rest of the team and I think we played our best ball of the year.”
Now the Red Devils host St. Mary’s, which, like the Red Devils, lost to both Cascade Christian and South Umpqua, but edged Lakeview by a point.
“We still control our destiny, but we have to beat St. Mary’s to keep our playoff streak alive,” Thomason said. “It will be a challenge, but it is a challenge we are anxious to show we can overcome.”
CLASS 2A: Bandon also enters the final week with a home game where a win guarantees a playoff spot when the Tigers host the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team Friday night.
The Tigers pounded Rogue River 61-6 last week to improve to 4-2 in Class 2A District 3. The North Douglas-Yoncalla team beat Reedsport 56-16 to move to 3-3.
Both Bandon and North Douglas-Yoncalla lost to Oakland and Gold Beach. The other loss for North Douglas-Yoncalla came by forfeit against Glide, but the Warriors would have the tiebreaker over Bandon for the third playoff spot if they win Friday.
At No. 12 in the power rankings, Bandon would have a shot at the one available at-large spot even with a loss, but a win guarantees the postseason berth.
CLASS 1A: Myrtle Point can secure second place in the eight-player District 1 north division and secure a playoff spot if the Bobcats beat Mohawk at home Friday, provided Perrydale also loses to league-leading and top-ranked St Paul. They are virtually guaranteed a playoff spot anyway with their place at No. 5 in the power rankings, the losses coming by two points to No. 4 Crane, 46-20 at No. 2 Lost River and 42-14 to St. Paul.
In last week’s 68-12 win at Alsea, Andreas Villanueva had two touchdown runs and two touchdown receptions and Jacob Koser and Billy Reynolds both scored on defense or special teams — Koser on a fumble return and Reynolds on a kickoff return.
In the six-player division, Powers has the week off after completing an unbeaten regular season with a 52-6 win over Riddle last week, fueled by four touchdown runs and a passing touchdown by Alex Mahmoud.
The Cruisers are first in the six-player power rankings and wait to see who their opponent will be in the first round of the playoffs, the first sanctioned by OSAA for the six-player division.
The playoff brackets for all classifications will be posted this weekend.