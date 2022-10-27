football

The regular season for football wraps up Friday night, with several South Coast teams trying to solidify playoff positions.

Marshfield already has wrapped up a spot in the Class 4A playoffs, but can share the title in District 4 if it can win at top-ranked and unbeaten Mazama. Marshfield, 4-1 in league and 6-2 overall, suffered its league setback to Henley, which lost last week to Mazama. The teams would all finish 5-1 if Marshfield beats the Vikings and Henley wins at home against North Bend, which is 3-2 in league and 4-4 overall.

