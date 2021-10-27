Marshfield’s football team tuned up for its big showdown with Marist Catholic with a 57-15 win over visiting North Eugene at Pete Susick Stadium on Friday night.
The Pirates, ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, host the Spartans for the Sky-Em League title and playoff momentum this Friday. Marist Catholic is ranked fourth in the coaches poll, the lone loss coming against Cascade.
Marshfield got another huge night from running back Miguel Velazquez, who rushed for 278 yards and seven touchdowns on just 12 carries behind the efficient Marshfield offensive line.
He ran for scores of 15, 5, 46, 1, 63 and 49 yards in the first half and scored Marshfield’s first touchdown of the second half with a 54-yard run.
The Pirates’ other touchdown, late in the third quarter, came on a 54-yard pass from Dom Montiel to DJ Daugherty.
Marshfield amassed 567 yards of offense, including 353 on the ground. Montiel completed 12 of 20 passes for 214 yards. Daugherty and Mason Pederson each had five receptions.
Lucas Ellsworth had an interception.
EAGLE POINT 41, NORTH BEND 6: The Eagles ran past the visiting Bulldogs.
North Bend, which fell to 2-5 on the year, finishes the season at home against Thurston on Friday.
COQUILLE 40, BANDON 38: The Red Devils edged the Tigers in another classic showdown in their rivalry.
With the win, the Red Devils, who have not lost a game on the field (they did have an earlier loss to a COVID-related forfeit), essentially locked up a spot in the Class 2A playoffs, their 12th straight season qualifying for the playoffs. They have a nonleague game at Sheridan this coming Friday.
Bandon, which is third in the league, also will be in the playoffs and was looking for an opponent for this week.
Friday’s showdown was a great contest that came down to the Red Devils making a stop near midfield in the final two minutes to preserve the win.
“It was a great battle between two tough teams,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Both teams left everything on the field and played with everything they had.
“Hats off to Coquille. They made enough plays to come out with the win.”
The Red Devils jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on 7-yard touchdown runs by Gunner Yates and Brock Willis.
Bandon scored three of the next four touchdowns — a 40-yard run by Denver Blackwell, a 30-yard run by quarterback Reef Berry and a 15-yard pass from Berry to Conner Devine.
Yates had a 15-yard scoring run for Coquille and quarterback Bryce Poston just before halftime for a 26-24 halftime lead.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second half, with Berry scoring from 4 yards out on a fourth-down play, Yates scoring on a 64-yard run and Berry connecting with Devine on another score. Coquille got the winning score on a pass from Yates to Hunter Layton.
“The majority of the game it was raining and wet and sloppy, which led to some fumbles for both teams,” Sammons said. “Unfortunately, ours came at some key times.
“It’s hard to beat a great team like Coquille when you give up three to four possessions.”
Coquille coach David Thomason had similar praise for the Tigers after the game.
“Bandon is tough and I think they deserved their high ranking,” he said.
The Red Devils were fourth and the Tigers fifth in last week’s coaches poll for Class 2A. The OSAA power rankings have Coquille fourth and Bandon eighth.
While Yates and Willis again had big nights for Coquille, Thomason credited his entire unit.
“We needed the whole team effort,” he said. “I’m real proud of the way we dealt with adversity.”
REEDSPORT 16, ILLINOIS VALLEY 0: The Brave beat the host Cougars to improve to 3-3 in league play heading into their regular-season finale at first-place Lakeview on Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT 54, FALLS CITY 6: The Bobcats got their fifth win in a row (counting a forfeit over Days Creek) and seventh in eight games with the road win Friday.
The Bobcats host Camas Valley on Thursday with a chance to win their division and secure a good spot in the upcoming eight-man playoffs.