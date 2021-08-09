The Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Community Room at Milner Crest School in Coos Bay.
Within a month, high school, junior high and youth football will be starting in earnest on the South Coast. Those games are officiated by the men and women of the Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association. Each year, the organization relies on its well-trained, experienced, officials, as well as new community, military and student recruits to cover the more than 100 games scheduled between late August and the end of November.
SWOFOA takes pride in its training and mentorship programs, as well as uniform, equipment and membership incentives for new officials so that new recruits have a positive and successful experience on the football field. Members are well-compensated through game fees and mileage reimbursement.
The organization also is an opportunity for people who have benefited from organized youth sports to “pay it forward” to the youth of today.
For more information, call Roy Palmer at 541-580-8133 or David Curley at 541-808-0850.