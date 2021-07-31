Coos Bay Speedway presented prestigious Wally trophies to five drag racers recently during the speedway’s annual Wally Weekend.
Drivers in the Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Motorcycle and Junior Dragster classes competed over both days July 17 and 18, with the winners of the divisions for each of the two days competing in one race the second day for the Wally trophies.
Two drivers won both days and thus clinched the Wallys — Mike Brundage in the Super Pro division and Jason Sauer in the Motorcycle class.
In the Sportsman division, Rieley Nickel won on Saturday and Rayce Alby on Sunday, with Alby taking the head-to-head battle for the Wally.
Josh Harlukowicz won the Pro division on Saturday and Gregg Kirby on Sunday, with Harlukowicz racing to the Wally win.
And in the Junior Dragster division, Hayden Colton won on Saturday and Allison Aichele on Sunday, with Aichele taking the Wally.
The next weekend of drag racing at the speedway is Aug. 14-15, the annual Bikes & Bugs Show & Shine.
Each day, time trials start at 11 a.m. and bracket racing begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $12, with kids 6 and under getting in free. The entry fee for drivers is $50 with a guaranteed payout.
Oval Dirt Track
Bandon driver Braden Fugate and Griff Smith each won a pair of main events on separate nights last week at Coos Bay Speedway.
The oval dirt track at the speedway hosted the third Wednesday Night Throwdown of the summer on July 21 and then hosted Ken Ware Chevrolet Night on July 24.
Fugate won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division both nights, beating Wayne Butler to the finish each time. Fugate also won the heat race on July 21, but Butler won the heat race July 24.
Smith, meanwhile, dominated the Junior Stingers Division again. The first night, he beat Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, the other heat race winner. The second night, Tallon Dubisar finished second to Smith in both the heat race and main event.
Seth Christian also won two main events, but on the same night. On July 24, he took both the Street Stocks and Hornets divisions, beating Steve Dubisar in the Street Stocks class after they won the two heat races and topping Steven Parker in the Hornets division after Christian and Kris Parker won the heat races.
Toby McIntyre won the Street Stocks division on July 21, followed by Ken Fox. McIntyre also won the heat race. Jim Van Loon was the only racer in the Hornets division July 21.
Jason Kellam won the heat race and main event for the Mini Outlaws division on July 24.
The Sportsman Late Models class that night drew a big group of racers from Klamath County, which is the site of a large wildfire. Steve Borror, one of those racers, won the main event, while fellow Klamath County driver Scott Flores and Fugate won the heat races.
A group of mostly Roseburg-area drivers competed in the OTRO Hard Tops division on July 24, with Mark Minter winning the main event and Dean Cash the heat race.
Racers are competing on the dirt track again this weekend and next.
Whelen Fan Appreciation Night is this Saturday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass is $35.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, the speedway hosts the Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50. Racing again starts at 6:30 p.m., with general admission $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students, free for children 6 and under and $45 for a family pass.
For more information on the schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
July 21
Wednesday Night Throwdown No. 3
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 5. Brody Montgomery, Bandon. Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Brody Montgomery; 4. Hannah Robison.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 2. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 3. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Ken Fox, North Bend; 5. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Toby McIntyre; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Steve Dubisar; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Jesse McIntyre; 6. Sam Talon, Arago.
Hornets — Main Event: 1. Jim Van Loon.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Alex Butler, Bandon; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay. Heat Race 2: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, Jasper; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 4. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley; 3. Tallon Dubisar; 4. Eli Luckman; 5. Alex Butler; 6. DJ Nelson; 7. Tanner Dubisar; 8. Max Haga; 9. Tucker Dubisar.
IMCA Sportmod — Main Event: 1. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay.
July 24
Ken Ware Chevrolet Night
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point.
Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Hannah Robison; 4. Brody Montgomery, Bandon.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Steve Borror, Klamath; 3. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 4. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 5. Jacob Emry, Corvallis; 6. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 7. John Cobb, Klamath. Heat Race 2: 1. Scott Flowers, Klamath Falls; 2. James Flowers, Klamath Falls; 3. Colby Hammond, Bonanza; 4. Rick Lukens, Keno; 5. Dennis Burtenhouse Jr., Klamath Falls; 6. Taylor Buckly, Malin; 7. Matt Harlow, Medford. Main Event: 1. Steve Borror; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Tahlan Rogers; 4. Scott Flowers; 5. James Flowers; 6. John Cobb; 7. Ryan Emry; 8. Colby Hammond; 9. Rick Lukens; 10. Taylor Buckly; 11. Dennis Burtenhouse Jr.; 12. Jacob Emry; 13. Josh Kralicek; 14. Matt Harlow.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Dave Siewell, North Bend; 4. Justin Krossman, Coquille; 5. Joseph Wilson, Coquille.
Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 3. Loren McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Tyler McIntyre, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Loren McIntyre; 5. Justin Krossman; 6. Dave Siewell; 7. Tyler McIntyre; 8. Ken Fox; 9. Joseph Wilson.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 2. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 4. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 5. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 6. Tristen Davison, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Jason Kellam; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Matthew Emry; 4. Nicole Emry; 5. Jamie Daniels; 6. Tristen Davison.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Matthew Fergason, Springfield; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. William Hitner, Port Orford. Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 3. Jayden Miller, Winston; 4. Jim Van Loon; 5. Mike Sackett, Coquille. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Steven Parker, Florence; 3. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Matthew Fergason; 5. Lily Metzgus; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Kris Parker; 8. Jayden Miller; 9. Payton Reigard; 10. Mike Sackett; 11. William Hitner.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 6. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 7. Haileigh Crosier, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Tucker Dubisar; 5. Tanner Dubisar; 6. DJ Nelson.
OTRO Hard Tops — Heat Race: 1. Dean Cash, Roseburg; 2. Mark Minter, Roseburg; 3. Chris Mehrer, Roseburg; 4. Bill Trotter, Roseburg; 5. Tim Minter, Cottage Grove; 6. Spencer Hillmick, Glide; 7. Nick Mehrer, Roseburg; 8. Larry Mudge, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Mark Minter; 2. Nick Mehrer; 3. Bill Trotter; 4. Chris Mehrer; 5. Larry Mudge; 6. Spencer Hillmick; 7. Tim Minter; 8. Dean Cash.