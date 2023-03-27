Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler and Andreas Villanueva and Marshfield’s Qwentyn Petty, Daphne Scriven and Alyrian Covey won two events each and Pirate Bodey Lutes had a blazing time in his season-opening 400 meters at the Marshfield Icebreaker track meet Tuesday.
Detzler followed his performance last week in Reedsport with big throws winning the shot put (49 feet, 4 inches) and discus (125-10) for the Bobcats, while Villanueva took both the javelin (159-6) and triple jump (39-1). Petty took the 200 (24.13 seconds) and long jump (19-10) for the Pirates in the seven-school meet.
Scriven started her season for Marshfield’s girls with wins in the shot put (32-8 ½) and discus (113-10) while Covey took the 400 (1 minute, 10.03 seconds) and pole vault (6-6).
Aside from Detzler’s throws, the best individual mark was probably Lutes’ time in the 400, circling the track in 50.01 seconds.
Marshfield also had a typical strong showing in the pole vault, won by Danner Wilson in a new best 14-6. Teammates Jonathon Parks and Trent Summers were second and third, each clearing 14 feet. That event sparked the Pirates to the Class 4A state title last spring.
Marshfield also got boys wins by Elijah Cellura in the 1,500 (4:41.58), Jaxson Stovall in the 3,000 (10:11.83) and Jack Waddington in the high jump (5-10).
Pacific got wins by Marlin McCutcheon in the 800 (2:24.18) and Tucker Long in the 110 hurdles (19.57). Bandon won the 4x100 relay (50.97) — the Tigers also had the second-place team (52.57).
Bandon’s Daniel Cabrera was second in both the 800 (2:25.74) and 1,500 (5:07.24) while Marshfield’s Chance Browning was second in the shot put (43-1 ½) and javelin (136-6). The Pirates also got second-place finishes by Wilson in the high jump (5-6), Parks in the long jump (19-5 ½) and Waddington in the triple jump (38-11 ¾).
Bandon’s Damian Avalos was second in the 400 (55.24) and teammate Raistlin Schippert was second in the 110 hurdles (21.09). Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton was runner-up in the discus (106-11).
Third-place finishers for Marshfield were Petty in the 100 (11.84), Drake Rogers in the 200 (24.61), Bryson Oversby in the discus (103-9) and Talon Thomas in the long jump (18-1 ¼). Other South Coast athletes to place third were Pacific’s Caleb Johnson in the 800 (2:31.22), Kobe Ashdown in the 1,500 (5:09.43) and Long in the 300 hurdles (47.04) and Myrtle Point’s Blanton in the shot put (39-2).
For the girls, Myrtle Point got wins by Olivia Brophy in the 200 (28.96), Rebekah Nicholson in the 1,500 (5:58.49) and Lexi McWIlliam in the 300 hurdles (58.24). Bandon winners included Marley Petrey in the 100 (13.60), Dani McLain in the 800 (2:34.91) and the squad’s 4x100 relay (55.03). Marshfield got wins by Kate Miles in the javelin (114-10) and Keira Crawford in the high jump (4-10).
Marshfield’s Tori Clark was second to Scriven in both the shot put (28-9 ¼) and discus (88-11). The Pirates also got seconds by Mallory Edd in the 800 (2:44.49), Ava Thomas in the pole vault (6-0) and Alie Clark in the long jump (14-3 ¾).
Bandon’s Caitlyn Michalek was second in both the javelin (99-5) and high jump (4-8) while Petrey was second in the 200 for the Tigers (29.26) and Analise Miller in the 400 (1:10.75) and Safaa Dimitruk in the 1,500 (6:15.68) also were runners-up.
McWilliam was second in the triple jump for Myrtle Point (28-7 ¾) and Brophy was second in the 100 (13.83) and third in the long jump (13-10).
Other South Coast girls to finish third were Bandon’s Camden Kappa in the shot put (27-8) and discus (80-4),
Teammate Lilly Iverson in the 1,500 (6:19.26), Myrtle Point’s Emelia Angulo in the 400 (1:16.36) and Marshfield’s Clark in the triple jump (28-0 ¼).