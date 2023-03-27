Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler and Andreas Villanueva and Marshfield’s Qwentyn Petty, Daphne Scriven and Alyrian Covey won two events each and Pirate Bodey Lutes had a blazing time in his season-opening 400 meters at the Marshfield Icebreaker track meet Tuesday.

Detzler followed his performance last week in Reedsport with big throws winning the shot put (49 feet, 4 inches) and discus (125-10) for the Bobcats, while Villanueva took both the javelin (159-6) and triple jump (39-1). Petty took the 200 (24.13 seconds) and long jump (19-10) for the Pirates in the seven-school meet.



