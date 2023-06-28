The next race for the South Coast Running Club is the annual Mayor’s Firecracker 4K, held every Fourth of July in Coos Bay’s Mingus Park.
This year’s event, held on Tuesday, July 4, includes a half-mile kids run that starts at 10 a.m., followed by the 4K run/walk.
The half-mile run is free for participants and is contested over the paved walk around the main pond in the park.
The 4K, which also includes the park’s dirt trails system and a few nearby roads, is free for members of the running club and $10 for nonmembers.
People can sign up for the event in advance or register to be members of the running club, as well as learn about other club events, on the club’s website, www.southcoastrunningclub.org.