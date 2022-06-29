The annual Mayor’s Firecracker Run will be held on Monday, July 4, in Coos Bay’s Mingus Park.
The event, sponsored by the South Coast Running Club, includes a 4-kilometer run/walk and a half-mile kids run.
The kids run, which is free for participants, begins at 10 a.m. and includes the paved path around the pond in the park.
The 4K begins after the kids run and also incorporates the park’s trails system. The 4K is free for members of the South Coast Running Club and $10 for non-members.
People are encouraged to sign up early for the run at www.southcoastrunningclub.org to avoid waiting in line in the park. People can sign up the morning of the race from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and also can sign up for the running club at the race.
Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic
Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point won the featured half-marathon during the annual Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic earlier this month near Coos Bay.
Roberts covered the course, which was actually about half a mile short because of an error marking the route, in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 35 seconds. He was followed by Tim Hyatt of Charleston, who finished in 1:41:38, and Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay, the women’s champion, in 1:44:05.
Jim Littles of Bandon was the top walker in 2:54:39.
A pair of Bandon runners were the winners of the 10-kilometer race on the day of their graduation. Ansen Convers finished first overall in 36:01 and Holly Hutton was first for women in 46:14.
Second and third overall were Damian Avalos of Bandon (37:39) and Kevin Brightbill of Coos Bay (40:04).
The 5-kilometer race was won by Marshfield runner Alex Garcia-Silver in 16:01. He was followed by two more Marshfield runners, Brodey Lutes (19:42) and Elijah Cellura (21:06) and women’s winner Lexie Jones-Ortega of Coquille (27:19).
The event is a fundraiser for the Jennifer Turman Memorial Scholarship, named after a former Marshfield runner killed in a car crash in the 1990s.
This year’s scholarship winner was Charlie Ells of Bandon, a member of the cross country and track programs for the Tigers and of the South Coast Running Club.
Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay
The South Coast Running Club’s relay race returned this year after two years off the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winning team was a squad of veterans of the relay, Start Slower and Taper More, including Lawrence Cheal of North Bend, Doug Veysey of Coos Bay, Jack Isenhart of Myrtle Point and Karl Smith and John Gunther of Coquille. They finished the 68-mile event in 8 hours, 32 minutes and 56 seconds.
Second place was a Willamette Valley squad called Tim Rock, which included Tim Cheek, Drew Gottfried, Nathan Estes, Kelly Henry and Rodney Cooper. That group finished in 8:56:01.
The top mixed team was RunN4Fun, which competed in the mixed master (all runners at least 40 years old) division and included Jami Claborn, Heather Jones, Benjamin Ralph, Janelle Ralph and Karen Baas.
The fastest women’s team was Jane Doe’s, which included Whitney Jones, Cassie Green, Amanda Szarkowski and Aimee Averett and finished in 10:05:18. That team was in the female submaster (all runners at least 30) division.
The event also included one solo runner, Kevin Brightbill, who covered the entire 68 miles himself in 13:11:53.
The event also included a 24-mile Laverne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay, won by the team Old Enough To Know Better that included David and Cheryl Waddington and Jerry and Sheryl Phillips, and finished in 4:59:49.
The Spirit Award, voted on by the teams, went to See Spot Run, a female open (any ages) team that included Danielle Jensen, Jenn Anderson, Colleen Holland, Laura Lui and Carol Aron.
The Director’s Award, which went to the team closest to its predicted time, went to the female submaster team Show Me Your Titos!, a group that included Madison Davis, Lisa McKinley, Ali Ellsworth, Amy Hedgpeth and Megan Free.
Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay
68 Miles
Overall Winners: Start Slower and Taper More (Lawrence Cheal, John Gunther, Doug Veysey, Jack Isenhart and Karl Smith), 8:32:56.
Male Open — 1. Team Rock (Tim Cheek, Drew Gottfried, Nathan Estes, Kelly Henry, Rodney Cooper), 8:56:01; 2. SMELS (Max Gabriel, Sam Friedman, Simon Friedman, Leo Gimbel-Cook, Ethan Williams), 10:07:20; 3. Half Fast Guys (Steve Lyon, Brady Dole, Russ Comer, Logan Randleas, Lucas Randleas), 11:16:47.
Female Open — 1. See Spot Run (Danielle Jensen, Jenn Anderson, Colleen Holland, Laura Lui, Carol Aron), 10:13:17.
Mixed Open — 1. EX RHAB (Kate Schoenhals, Christopher Shauger, Anna Lanning, Michael Lanning, Stephen Lanning, Julia Mulvaney), 10:42:43.
Mixed Submaster — 1. Eat Our Sawdust (Dustin Reis, Amy Walton, Brandon Higgins, Ronald Hansen, Kevin Dobson), 9:40:36; 2. Rough Cut Runners (Juan Camarena, Shawn Erickson, Christy Young, Paul Young), 9:42:34; 3. Fred Runners Unite (Seth Crawley, Kayla Brown, Cheyne Rossbach, Macrina Lesniak, James Mahaffy), 10:25:24.
Male Submaster — 1. Salty Dogs (Jason Richardson, Craig Richardson, Grandon Smith, Gene Wooden), 10:15:09.
Female Submaster — 1. Jane Doe’s (Whitney Jones, Cassie Green, Amanda Szarkowski, Aimee Averett, Jessica Johnson), 10:05:18; 2. Half Fast Gals (Sheila Comer, Julie Rhodes, Katrina Randleas, Jessica Perry, Shandra Guyer), 11:18:40; 3. Show Me Your Titos! (Madison Davis, Lisa McKinley, Ali Ellsworth, Amy Hedgpeth, Megan Free), 11:45:30.
Mixed Master — 1. RunN4Fun (Jami Claborn, Heather Jones, Benjamin Ralph, Janelle Ralph, Karen Baas), 9:04:19.
Mixed Grandmaster — 1. Team Pete Dawson (Greg Spike, Jake Brantley, Kilisou Petewon, Jan Griffin, Joe Griffin), 10:55:42.
Solo — 1. Kevin the Kindergarten Crusher (Kevin Brightbill), 13:11:53.
Spirit Award (voted by teams): See Spot Run.
Director’s Award (closest to predicted time): Show Me Your Titos!.
Laverne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay
24 miles
Mixed Grandmaster: 1. Old Enough to Know Better (Cheryl Waddington, David Waddington, Jerry Phillips, Sheryl Phillips), 4:59:49; 2. Miles of Smiles (Denise Middleton, Dave Middleton), 6:32:52.
Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic
Half Marathon
Male Champion: Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 1:27:35.
Female Champoin: Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, 1:44:05.
Overall: 1. Jerry Roberts, 1:27:35; 2. Tim Hyatt, Charleston, 1:41:38; 3. Jenny McGriff, 1:44:05; 4. Sophie Hilton, Portland, 1:47:52; 5. Lindsay Janzer, North Bend, 1:49:27; 6. Philip Esterle, Colorado Springs, 1:58:09; 7. Gerry Gentry, Salem, 2:03:14; 8. Brooklyn Perry, North Bend, 2:06:14; 9. Tanya Sinko, Myrtel Point, 2:13:47; 10. Stephanie Davidson, Hillsboro, 2:21:11; 11. Kathy Gatens, Salmon, Idaho, 2:26:34; 12. Michelle Line, Montague, Calif., 2:32:07; 13. Kelly Lay, Coos Bay, 2:38:35.
Half Marathon Walk
Results: 1. Jim Littles, Bandon, 2:54:39; 2. Ali Mageehon, Coos Bay, 3:02:41; 3. Kelly McCandless, Portland, 3:03:09; 4. D’Ann Henry, Suthelrin, 3:14:21.
10 Kilometers
Male Champion: Ansen Converse, Bandon, 36:01.
Female Champion: Holly Hutton, Bandon, 46:14.
Overall: 1. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 36:01; 2. Damian Avalos, Bandon, 37:39; 3. Kevin Brightbill, Coos Bay, 40:04; 4. Derek McGarigal, 44:44; 5. Holly Hutton, 46:14; 6. Ellen Kramer, 46:53; 7. Patrick Bringardner, 47:47; 8. Thomas Lankford, 51:22; 9. Aunika Miller, Bandon, 51:33; 10. Ashley Heley, North Bend, 58:27; 11. Tracy Heley, North Bend, 59:04; 12. Annie Moffett, North Bend, 1:01:30; 13. Amber Levy, Sherwood, 1:08:54; 14. Alan Remele, Yucaipa, Calif., 1:09:13; 15. Jennifer Knight, North Bend, 1:10:12; 16. Tiffany Hubbard, Coos Bay, 1:18:04; 17. Jedy Remele, Yucaipa, Calif., 1:21:47; 18. Janelle Burnham, Vancouver, Wash., 1:23:44.
5 Kilometers
Male Champion: Alex Garcia-Silver, Coos Bay, 16:01.
Female Champion: Lexie Jones-Ortega, Coquille, 27:19.
Overall: 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Coos Bay, 16:01; 2. Brodey Lutes, Coquille, 19:42; 3. Elijah Cellura, Coos Bay, 21:06; 4. Lexie Jones-Ortega, Coquille, 27:19; 5. Jill Davidson, Coos Bay, 27:26; 6. Payton Davidson, Coos Bay, 27:42; 7. Liza Holland, 28:37; 8. Jennifer Dungee, 32:52; 9. Bridgett Mauck, Coos Bay, 32:57; 10. Aria Woodruff, Coquille, 35:04; 11. Rachel Stappler, North Bend, 36:09; 12. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 37:27; 13. Sara Gray, Myrtle Point, 39:51; 14. Megan Cornelius, Coos Bay, 39:53; 15. Jessie Loper, Coos Bay, 41:42; 16. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 42:46; 17. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 43:09; 18. Kallie Mill, Coos Bay, 44:03; 19. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 44:03.