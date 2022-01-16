Two teams won top honors in the Fill the Shelves Shamble at Bandon Crossings Golf Course on New Year’s Day.
The event was a two-person best-ball event, with net scores figured using handicaps.
The pairs of Bobby Cox and Greg Harless and Jim Wakeman and Sheryl Todd each shot a 10-under 61 in the tournament.
Five other teams each finished one shot back, including John and Judy Miles, Stu Blasius and Chris Solis, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson, and the father-son team of Jeff and Jackson Simonds and mother-son team of Marie and Peyton Simonds.
A total of 31 teams posted scores in the event.
All proceeds from the event will go to a local food bank.
Best Ball (net) — Bobby Cox and Greg Harless 61, Jim Wakeman and Sheryl Todd 61, Judy and John Miles 62, Jeff and Jackson Simonds 62, Marie and Peyton Simonds 62, Stu Blasius and Chris Solis 62, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson 62, Michael and Mike Chupka 63, Michael and Wink Jackson 63, Shaun Cockrum and Tyler Miller 64, Tamara Beckley and Brandon Hodges 65, Mark Nortness and Mark Ocshner 65, Don Brockman and Jim Osborne 65, Chip England and Wim McSpadden 65, Ed Tyner and Dan Berg 65, Mike Rhodes and Ron Miller 66, Tim Beckley and Dave Hodges 66, Gene Flores and Rodney Sexton 66, Richard Stefiuk and Bryan Church 66, Andrew Mechow and Bobby DeRoest 66, David Friedland and Dave Portscheller 67, John Miller and Zach Hickman 67, Mike Dobney and Jim Lorenzen 68, Memo Jasso and Colin Jenkins 70, Eric Disque and Neal Cahoon 72, Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger 72, David Moore and Luke Thornton 74, Steve Hidebrand and Cedric Johnston 75, Kevin Coon and Shannon Deleon 79, Bryan Owen and Rick Miska 82, Tressa Berg and Joe Nighswonger 84.
Closest to Pin — Dan Berg (No. 6), David Friedland (No. 9), Bobby Cox (No. 11), Greg Harless (No. 14), Jim Wakeman (No. 17).