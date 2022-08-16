Brad Ferner was a runner for Southwestern Oregon Community College the first time he competed in, and won, the Circle the Bay road run.
That was back in 2016.
On Saturday, wearing his old SWOCC jersey, Ferner became a two-time winner of the race around the waters of Coos Bay, finishing the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) course in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 55 seconds.
“It was a little cooler then,” Ferner said, comparing the two races. “I was in better shape.”
Ferner was about 6 minutes faster when he won the race the first time.
Ferner, who lives in California now and is in the U.S. Marine Corps and preparing to leave for Japan, was still plenty good to win the race Saturday, despite a cast on his right arm for a broken thumb.
The cast makes running awkward, Ferner said, adding that it rubs against his chest if he doesn’t swing his arm out further than normal.
“It’s not the best,” he said.
He overcame former Myrtle Point High School student Aidan Lilienthal several miles into the race and led the rest of the way.
Lilienthal was second overall in the individual run, finishing in 2:15:42 just ahead of Hugo Ecija of Madrid, Spain, who crossed the line in 2:15:48.
Fourth overall was Ferner’s close friend and former SWOCC teammate Austin Hutchins of Roseburg, who finished in 2:16:41.
Hutchins, like Ferner, wore his old SWOCC uniform. Unlike Ferner, though, he had never competed in Circle the Bay, or any race that long, before Saturday.
“We were both free this weekend and he asked if I wanted to do it with him,” Hutchins said of Ferner.
Hutchins is preparing for the Rogue Marathon in October, and Ferner, who is more experienced in the longer distances, said Circle the Bay is ideal for marathon prep.
“It’s like the perfect race,” Ferner said. “Right when your body starts to run out of energy, the bridge is it.”
The bridge is the famed McCullough Bridge, which the runners cross in the final mile of the race that starts and ends in North Bend’s Ferry Road Park.
Hutchins and Ferner, who ran for Douglas High School in Winston before SWOCC, have been friends since their days at the college, though only Ferner came to the college to run. Hutchins was a wrestler and a thrower in track and field for Roseburg High School, but a shoulder injury his senior year of high school changed his perspective.
“When I came to SWOCC, (coach) Dan (Neal) turned me into a runner and I’ve been a runner ever since,” Hutchins said.
The second person across the finish line Saturday was Gene Wooden, who was part of the relay team Not Quite Over The Hill with Lawrence Cheal and Jason Richardson. All three Bay Area residents are longtime members of the South Coast Running Club, which sponsors the event.
Wooden, who ran the challenging anchor leg that includes the hills between the Kentuck Inlet and the bridge, passed Lilienthal during his leg, anchoring his team home in a final time of 2:13:35.
“We killed it,” said Cheal, who ran the opening leg. “I was slow, Jason was faster and Gene was great on the hills.”
Wooden agreed the team ran well.
“When a bunch of old farts finish second overall, it’s good,” he said.
The second relay team was the Bandon-area group Two Beauties, One Beast which included Riley Wahl, Claire Ledig and Stewart Lyons and finished in 2:24:30. Next was a Marshfield High School group including Talon Thomas, Ethan Flood and Riley Mullanix that finished in 2:33:54.
The female champion was Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay, who crossed the line in 2:40:18.
The conditions, which were splendid for regular people with bright sun and warm temperatures, were not ideal for the long race, McGriff said.
“It was just hard,” she said. “It was hot and muggy.”
Still, she said she was happy with how she did.
“I didn’t have high expectations (for time),” she said. “I finished better than I expected. That was good.”
Carol Aron of North Bend finished in 2:41:44, while Jane Baccheieri of Portland was third among women in 3:03:23 and Jenna Beh of Coos Bay fourth in 3:05:19.
The race also drew four walkers, led by Nathaniel Jaeggli of North Bend, who finished in 4:37:20, about eight minutes ahead of both Sandra Merritt and Richard Gearhart of Coos Bay.
The race is one of the signature running events on the annual South Coast calendar.
Next up is the Sunset Bay Trail Run, held every Labor Day weekend. That event on the challenging trails linking Sunset Bay with Shore Acres and for the longer races Cape Arago state parks, includes distances of 4 miles, 15 kilometers and a half marathon, as well as a 1-mile beach run for kids.
For registration information for the Sept. 3 event, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Circle the Bay results
Overall Winner: Brad Ferner, Twentynine Pines, Calif., 2:04:55.
Female Champion: Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, 2:40:18
MALE
15-19: 1. Aidan Lilienthal, Myrtle Point, 2:15:42.
20-29: 1. Austin Hutchins, Roseburg, 2:16:41.
30-39: 1. Ryan Mill, Coos Bay, 2:28:45.
40-49: 1. Ryan Jones, Eugene, 2:53:07.
50-59: 1. Hugo Ecija, Madrid, Spain, 2:15:48; 2. Tim Hyatt, Charleston, 2:58:38; 3. John Greif, North Ben, 3:18:58.
60-69: 1. Bryan Selby, San Francisco, 3:02:48; 2. Jamie Fereday, Coos Bay, 3:05:15; 3. Jim Littles, Bandon, 3:32:38.
FEMALE
30-39: 1. Kyla Tersigni, Portland, 3:20:53; 2. Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 3:33:20.
40-49: 1. Carol Aron, North Bend, 2:41:44; 2. Jenna Beh, Coos Bay, 3:05:19; 3. Rachel Elizalde-Powell, Renton, Wash., 3:14:38.
50-59: 1. Jane Baccheieri, Portland, 3:03:23.
WALKERS
Nathaniel Jaeggli, North Bend, 4:37:20; Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 4:45:19; Richard Gearhart, Coos Bay, 4:45:20; Ali McGeehon, Coos Bay, 5:13:44.
RELAYS
Overall Champion: Not Quite Over The Hill (Lawrence Cheal, Jason Richardson, Gene Wooden), 2:13:35
Other Teams: 1. Two Beauties, One Beast (Riley Wahl, Claire Ledig, Stewart Lyons), 2:24:30; 2. Marshfield (Talon Thomas, Ethan Flood, Riley Mullanix), 2:33:54; 3. Stalling (Michael Sperling, Jeff Sperling, Michael Stappler), 2:40:23; 4. Run DMC (Melissa Loudenbeck, Jennifer Dungee, Clayton Willett), 3:10:43; 5. Hot Mess Express (Dylan Fox, Jake Wright, Joy Suppes), 3:15:44; 6. Runner Girls (Kellye Beaker, Nicole Cline, Melanie Simpson), 3:33:15.