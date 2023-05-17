North Bend freshman Raegan Farm was singles champion in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 3 meet at North Bend on Friday and the Bulldogs also qualified a doubles team for state.
Farm beat two-time defending state champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union in a three-set battle for the district title.
In doubles, Maddie West and Olivia Smith teamed to place third for the Bulldogs and earn a trip to state.
Sunga Kim and Sydney Holdermann of St. Mary’s won the doubles title, beating Cascade Christian’s Makenna Dunn and Ellie Harrington in the championship match. Klamath Union’s Anne Peterson and Alyse Perez were fourth.
Sutherlin’s Addison Roberts was third and Lexi Mills of St. Mary’s fourth in the singles division.
St. Mary’s dominated the boys portion of the tournament, taking seven of the eight qualifying spots for the state tournament.
The Crusaders swept the singles competition with Haruto Zaitsu winning and Reid Ravassipour finishing second with teammates Tymofii Sybirtsev third and Titus Stark-Seymour fourth.
In doubles, Sriram Dinesh and Bao Pham teamed to win the title for St. Mary’s, with Lucas Peterson and Landus Ho second and Alex Wilk and Simon DeVries third.
The state tournament is Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Farm is trying to become North Bend’s first singles champion since her aunt Kelcy McKenna won four straight titles for the Bulldogs from 2004 to 2007.
North Bend’s Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson won the doubles state title last spring.