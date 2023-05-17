tennis
North Bend freshman Raegan Farm was singles champion in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 3 meet at North Bend on Friday and the Bulldogs also qualified a doubles team for state.

Farm beat two-time defending state champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union in a three-set battle for the district title.

