The fall sports season for high schools in Oregon starts this week with various volleyball matches and football jamborees.
Marshfield and North Bend both open the volleyball season Thursday in North Bend, where they will face Hidden Valley.
The following day, most of the South Coast schools are in a jamboree at Marshfield, including Coquille, Myrtle Point, Powers, Reedsport, Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach and Siuslaw.
Coquille and Bandon also travel to Siuslaw on Saturday, where they will play each other and the Vikings.
In Football, Marshfield and North Bend both will be in a jamboree at Junction City on Friday. Coquille and Brookings-Harbor both are at Sutherlin for a jamboree Friday. Reedsport is in a jamboree the same night at Monroe and Bandon participates in a jamboree at Rogue River on Saturday.
Also on Friday, Marshfield hosts a boys soccer jamboree with North Bend, Siuslaw and the combined Coquille/Myrtle Point and coed Bandon/Pacific squads. Those same schools will have a girls jamboree at North Bend.
Meet the Pirates is Wednesday
Marshfield’s annual Meet the Pirates night is Wednesday, Aug. 25, starting at 5 p.m.
All fall teams will be introduced and most will participate in scrimmages.
The junior varsity and JV2 volleyball teams will scrimmage in Pirate Palace at 5 p.m., followed by a varsity/JV scrimmage at 5:20.
Meanwhile, the boys soccer team will scrimmage at 5 p.m. on the field at Pete Susick Stadium, followed by the girls at 5:15.
The cross country team will run around the track at 5:30 and the cheer team will perform at 5:40.
The band will perform the national anthem at 6 p.m. and the football team will scrimmage until 6:30, with all teams, including the cheer and dance teams and band, introduced starting at 6:45.
The Marshfield Booster Club, assisted by the Coach House restaurant, will provide a meal for the athletes, as well as for any fans who want to purchase a meal at Buck’s Place in the stadium.
