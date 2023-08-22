New turf in Pete Susick Stadium

Fans will get their first look at the new turf in Pete Susick Stadium during Meet the Pirates Night on Wednesday. This is the third time the stadium has gotten a new turf field, with the new one installed by work crews with FieldTurf International in less than two weeks so it would be ready for the start of fall sports practice. The school district sets aside money each year for eventual field replacement, with the first two fields lasting more than a decade each before they were worn down enough that they needed replacing.

 John Gunther, For The World

The fall sports season for high schools in Oregon starts this week with various volleyball matches and football jamborees.

Marshfield and North Bend both open the volleyball season Thursday in North Bend, where they will face Hidden Valley.

