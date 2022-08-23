volleyball
South Coast high school sports teams have been practicing for a little over a week, and starting this week they get to see how their work is going in actual competitions.

The first day actual events can be held for volleyball, soccer and cross country is on Wednesday and a number of local teams jump right into the action.

