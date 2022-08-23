South Coast high school sports teams have been practicing for a little over a week, and starting this week they get to see how their work is going in actual competitions.
The first day actual events can be held for volleyball, soccer and cross country is on Wednesday and a number of local teams jump right into the action.
The first day for football teams to take part in jamborees is on Friday and a few South Coast schools will be doing that. The first day for actual games is next Friday, when the coastal teams and the rest of the state get into the full swing of the action.
Here are local schedules, listed by sport, through the end of September, according to the Oregon School Activities Association website (osaa.org) and in the case of cross country, athletic.net.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Marshfield vs. Roseburg (at Thurston), 3 p.m.; Marshfield at Thurston, 5 p.m.; North Bend at Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.; C.S. Lewis Academy at Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Mapleton at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26 — Powers, Siuslaw, North Bend, Coquille, Bandon, Myrtle Point at Marshfield jamboree
Saturday, Aug. 27 — Churchill at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Bandon at Coquille, 11 a.m.; Bandon vs. Siuslaw (at Coquille), 12:45 p.m.; Siuslaw at Coquille, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29 — Powers at Gold Beach, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Marshfield vs. Siuslaw (at North Bend), 3:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at North Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Coquille at Creswell, 4 p.m.; Coquille vs. Lowell (at Creswell), 5:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point at Bandon, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1 — North Bend at Newport, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; Glide at Bandon, 3 p.m.; Glide vs. Powers (at Bandon), 4:30 p.m.; Powers at Bandon, 6 p.m.; Gold Beach at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Myrtle Point at Dufur Classic.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Marshfield at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.; Reedsport at Coquille, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Myrtle Point at Toledo, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Coquille at Marshfield, 4:30 p.m.; Coquille at North Bend, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Yoncalla at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.; Powers at Elkton, 6 p.m.; North Douglas at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 — Marshfield at Horizon Christian (Tualatin), 5 p.m.; Pacific at Bandon, 1 p.m.; Pacific vs. Colton (at Bandon), 2:30 p.m.; Colton at Bandon, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at Powers, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Marshfield at Cascade Tournament; Powers at Riddle; Powers vs. Lost River (at Riddle), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Far West League: Coquille at Rogue River, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Gold Beach at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Oakland at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Myrtle Point at Pacific, 6 p.m.; Camas Valley at Powers, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 6:45 p.m.; North Bend at Marist Catholic, 7 p.m. Far West League: Sutherlin at Coquille, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Waldport at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Reedsport, 6 p.m. Skyline League: Myrtle Point at Elkton, 6 p.m.; Glendale at Powers, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Yoncalla, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — North Bend at Estacada Invitational. Valley Coast Conference: Monroe at Bandon, noon; Toledo at Bandon, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 6:45 p.m.; North Bend at Junction City, 7 p.m. Far West League: Cascade Christian at Coquille, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Bandon at Reedsport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Days Creek at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.; Powers at Riddle, 6 p.m.; Pacific at Camas Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at North Bend, 7 p.m. Far West League: Coquille at Glide, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Oakland at Bandon, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Illinois Valley, 6 p.m. Skyline League: Umpqua Valley Christian at Myrtle Point, 6 p.m.; Powers at North Douglas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — North Bend at North Marion Tournament; Coquille at Creswell Tournament. Valley Coast Conference: Reedsport vs. Central Linn (at Waldport), 1:30 p.m.; Reedsport vs. East Linn Christian (at Waldport), 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Far West League: St. Mary’s at Coquille, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Bandon at Illinois Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Waldport, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Myrtle Point at Powers, 6 p.m.; Days Creek at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at North Bend, 6:45 p.m. Far West League: Coquille at Douglas, 6 p.m. Valley Coast Conference: Bandon at Gold Beach, 6:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Oakland, 6:30 p.m. Skyline League: Myrtle Point at New Hope Christian, 6 p.m.; Powers at Umpqua Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Friday, Aug. 26 — Marshfield at Junction City Jamboree; Coquille at Sutherlin Jamboree; Camas Valley at Myrtle Point Jamboree
Friday, Sept. 2 — Class 3A District 3: Coquille at Brookings-Harbor, 6 p.m. Class 1A District 2: Powers at Elkton, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Tillamook at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; Crater at North Bend, 7 p.m.; Sheridan at Bandon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Reedsport vs. Elgin at Dufur Classic, 1 p.m.; Myrtle Point vs. Crane at Dufur Classic, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 — Class 3A District 3: Phoenix at Coquille, 7 p.m. Class 1A eight-man District 1: Myrtle Point at Lost River, 5 p.m. Class 1A six-man District 2: Eddyville at Powers, 3 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Cascade, 7 p.m.; North Bend at Willamette, 7 p.m.; Colton at Bandon, 6 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16 — Class 4A District 4: North Bend at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 3: Coquille at North Valley, 7 p.m. Class 2A District 3: Glide at Bandon, 7 p.m.; Reedsport at Rogue River, 7 p.m. Class 1A District 1: Myrtle Point at Camas Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Class 1A six-man District 2: Powers at North Lake, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23 — Class 4A District 4: Marshfield at Klamath Union, 7 p.m.; Mazama at North Bend, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 3: Coquille at Cascade Christian, 7 p.m. Class 2A District 3: Bandon at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Class 1A eight-man District 1: Bonanza at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Siletz Valley at Powers, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Class 2A District 3: Illinois Valley at Reedsport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30 — Class 4A District 4: Klamath Union at North Bend, 7 p.m. Class 3A District 3: Sutherlin at Coquille, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Junction City at Marshfield, 7 p.m. Class 2A District 3: Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Class 1A eight-man District 1: St. Paul at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m. Class 1A six-man District 2: Days Creek at Powers, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday, Aug. 26 — Marshfield, North Bend at Phoenix Jamboree
Thursday, Sept. 1 — Cascade at North Bend, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Klamath Union at North Bend, noon; Klamath Union at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Pacific at Coquille, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Newport at North Bend, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Marshfield vs. Henley (at Phoenix), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — North Bend at Crook County, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12 — Newport at Marshfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Douglas at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.; South Umpqua at Pacific, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Coquille at Sutherlin, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7 — Thurston at North Bend, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.; North Bend at Marist Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Gold Beach at Coquille, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7:30 p.m.; North Bend at Junction City, 7:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: South Umpqua at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Sutherlin at Pacific, TBA.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at North Bend, 6 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Coquille at Glide, 4:30 p.m. Pacific at Umpqua Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Umpqua Valley Christian at Coquille, 4 p.m.; Gold Beach at Pacific, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday, Aug. 26 — Marshfield, North Bend at Phoenix Jamboree
Thursday, Sept. 1 — Marshfield at Phoenix, 4 p.m.; Cascade at North Bend, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — Klamath Union at Marshfield, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 — Newport at North Bend, 6 p.m.; Sutherlin at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7 — Marshfield vs. Henley (at Phoenix), 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: Illinois Valley at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Newport at Marshfield, noon; North Bend at Crook County, 1 p.m.; Cascade Christian at Coquille, noon
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Sweet Home at Marshfield, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Class 3A-2A-1A District 4: North Valley at Coquille, 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Marshfield at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Thurston at North Bend, noon.
Monday, Sept. 19 — Brookings-Harbor at Coquille, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Sky-Em League: Junction City at Marshfield, 5:30 p.m.; North Bend at Marist Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sky-Em League: Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 5:30 p.m.; North Bend at Junction City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Sky-Em League: Cottage Grove at North Bend, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 — Sky-Em League: Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5:30 p.m. Class 3A-2A-1A District 3: Coquille at Sutherlin, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday, Aug. 25 — North Bend at Umpqua Opener, Roseburg.
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — North Bend, Bandon at Creswell Opening 3K.
Friday, Sept. 2 — Marshfield, Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point at Coos County Open, 10 a.m., Millicoma Marsh Trails; Reedsport at North Douglas Warrior Run.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Myrtle Point at Brookings Invitational.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Marshfield at Ash Creek Cross Country Festival; North Bend at Marist Invitational, Eugene.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Coquille, Myrtle Point, Reedsport at Bandon Fugate Farms Invitational.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Reedsport at Acorn Gully Chase, Oakland.
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Reedsport at Prefontaine Memorial Run.
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Myrtle Point at Glide Invitational.
Friday, Sept. 23 — Bandon at Champs Invite, Lebanon
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Marshfield, Reedsport at Myrtle Point Harvest Festival Run; Marshfield at Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational.